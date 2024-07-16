

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Penske Automotive Group (PAG) announced the acquisition of Bill Brown Ford. Located in Livonia, the dealership operations serve Michigan's largest county by population. The company will acquire over 200,000 square feet of existing facilities across 29 acres, including a main dealership premises, a pre-owned facility, a fleet maintenance center and a collision center. The company said the acquisition is expected to add $550 million in estimated annualized revenue.



Penske Automotive Group North American Operations Officer Rich Shearing said: 'We are pleased to expand our retail automotive footprint in the Midwestern U.S. and our relationship with Ford.'



