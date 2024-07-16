Morgan Stanley Reports Net Revenues of $15.0 Billion, EPS of $1.82 and ROTCE of 17.5%
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $15.0 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with $13.5 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $3.1 billion, or $1.82 per diluted share,1 compared with net income of $2.2 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago.
Ted Pick,Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Firm delivered another strong quarter in an improving capital markets environment, resulting in first half 2024 revenues of $30.2 billion, EPS of $3.85 and an ROTCE of 18.6%. Total client assets grew to $7.2 trillion on our road to $10+ trillion. We announced an increase of our quarterly common stock dividend to $0.925 per share while maintaining robust capital levels with a CET1 ratio of 15.2%, reflecting the durability of our business model. We continue to execute on our strategy and remain well positioned to deliver growth and long-term value for our shareholders."
Financial Summary2,3
Firm ($ millions, except per share data)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
Highlights
Net revenues
$15,019
$13,457
Provision for credit losses
$76
$161
Compensation expense
$6,460
$6,262
Non-compensation expenses
$4,409
$4,222
Pre-tax income6
$4,074
$2,812
Net income app. to MS
$3,076
$2,182
Expense efficiency ratio8
72%
78%
Earnings per diluted share1
$1.82
$1.24
Book value per share
$56.80
$55.24
Tangible book value per share4
$42.30
$40.79
Return on equity
13.0%
8.9%
Return on tangible common equity4
17.5%
12.1%
Institutional Securities
Net revenues
$6,982
$5,654
Investment Banking
$1,619
$1,075
Equity
$3,018
$2,548
Fixed Income
$1,999
$1,716
Wealth Management
Net revenues
$6,792
$6,660
Fee-based client assets ($ billions)9
$2,188
$1,856
Fee-based asset flows ($ billions)10
$26.0
$22.7
Net new assets ($ billions)11
$36.4
$89.5
Loans ($ billions)
$150.9
$144.7
Investment Management
Net revenues
$1,386
$1,281
AUM ($ billions)12
$1,518
$1,412
Long-term net flows ($ billions)13
$(1.2)
$1.1
Second Quarter Results
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported net revenues for the current quarter of $7.0 billion compared with $5.7 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $2.0 billion compared with $1.0 billion a year ago.6
Investment Banking revenues up 51% from a year ago:
Equity net revenues up 18% from a year ago:
Fixed Income net revenues up 16% from a year ago:
Other:
($ millions)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
Net Revenues
$6,982
$5,654
Investment Banking
$1,619
$1,075
Advisory
$592
$455
Equity underwriting
$352
$225
Fixed income underwriting
$675
$395
Equity
$3,018
$2,548
Fixed Income
$1,999
$1,716
Other
$346
$315
Provision for credit losses
$54
$97
Total Expenses
$4,882
$4,580
Compensation
$2,291
$2,215
Non-compensation
$2,591
$2,365
Provision for credit losses:
- Provision for credit losses decreased on lower provisions on corporate loans compared to the prior year quarter.
Total Expenses:
- Compensation expense increased from a year ago on higher revenues, partially offset by lower severance costs.
- Non-compensation expenses increased from a year ago on higher execution-related expenses.
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported net revenues of $6.8 billion in the current quarter compared with $6.7 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.8 billion6 in the current quarter resulted in a pre-tax margin of 26.8%.7
Net revenues up 2% from a year ago:
Provision for credit losses:
Total Expenses:
($ millions)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
Net Revenues
$6,792
$6,660
Asset management
$3,989
$3,452
Transactional14
$782
$869
Net interest
$1,798
$2,156
Other
$223
$183
Provision for credit losses
$22
$64
Total Expenses
$4,949
$4,915
Compensation
$3,601
$3,503
Non-compensation
$1,348
$1,412
Investment Management
Investment Management net revenues were $1.4 billion compared with $1.3 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $222 million compared with $170 million a year ago.6
Net revenues up 8% from a year ago:
Total Expenses:
($ millions)
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
Net Revenues
$1,386
$1,281
Asset management and related fees
$1,342
$1,268
Performance-based income and other
$44
$13
Total Expenses
$1,164
$1,111
Compensation
$568
$544
Non-compensation
$596
$567
Other Matters
|
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
Common Stock Repurchases
Repurchases ($MM)
$750
$1,000
Number of Shares (MM)
8
12
Average Price
$95.96
$83.86
Period End Shares (MM)
1,619
1,659
Tax Rate
23.5%
21.0%
Capital15
Standardized Approach
CET1 capital16
15.2%
15.5%
Tier 1 capital16
17.0%
17.4%
Advanced Approach
CET1 capital16
15.3%
15.8%
Tier 1 capital16
17.1%
17.8%
Leverage-based capital
Tier 1 leverage17
6.8%
6.7%
SLR18
5.5%
5.5%
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.morganstanley.com.
NOTICE:
The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Firm's earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements, including the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm, please see "Forward-Looking Statements" preceding Part I, Item 1, "Competition" and "Supervision and Regulation" in Part I, Item 1, "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, "Legal Proceedings" in Part I, Item 3, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Part II, Item 7 and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk" in Part II, Item 7A in the Firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other items throughout the Form 10-K, the Firm's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Firm's Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.
1 Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 of approximately $134 million and $133 million, respectively.
2 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing our financial condition, operating results, or capital adequacy. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
3 Our earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and other communications may also include certain metrics which we believe to be useful to us, analysts, investors, and other stakeholders by providing further transparency about, or an additional means of assessing, our financial condition and operating results.
4 Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and intangible assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, represents full year or annualized net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average tangible common equity. The calculation of tangible book value per common share, also a non-GAAP financial measure, represents tangible common shareholder's equity divided by common shares outstanding.
5 "DCP" refers to certain employee deferred cash-based compensation programs. Please refer to "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Other Matters Deferred Cash-Based Compensation" in the Firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
6 Pre-tax income represents income before provision for income taxes.
7 Pre-tax margin represents income before provision for income taxes divided by net revenues.
8 The expense efficiency ratio represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues.
9 Wealth Management fee-based client assets represent the amount of assets in client accounts where the basis of payment for services is a fee calculated on those assets.
10 Wealth Management fee-based asset flows include net new fee-based assets (including asset acquisitions), net account transfers, dividends, interest, and client fees, and exclude institutional cash management related activity.
11 Wealth Management net new assets represent client asset inflows, inclusive of interest, dividends and asset acquisitions, less client asset outflows, and exclude the impact of business combinations/divestitures and the impact of fees and commissions.
12 AUM is defined as assets under management or supervision.
13 Long-term net flows include the Equity, Fixed Income and Alternative and Solutions asset classes and excludes the Liquidity and Overlay Services asset class.
14 Transactional revenues include investment banking, trading, and commissions and fee revenues.
15 Capital ratios are estimates as of the press release date, July 16, 2024.
16 CET1 capital is defined as Common Equity Tier 1 capital. The Firm's risk-based capital ratios are computed under each of the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit risk and market risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) (the "Standardized Approach") and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the "Advanced Approach"). For information on the calculation of regulatory capital and ratios, and associated regulatory requirements, please refer to "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Liquidity and Capital Resources Regulatory Requirements" in the Firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
17 The Tier 1 leverage ratio is a leverage-based capital requirement that measures the Firm's leverage. Tier 1 leverage ratio utilizes Tier 1 capital as the numerator and average adjusted assets as the denominator.
18 The Firm's supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) utilizes a Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $80.5 billion and $78.4 billion, and supplementary leverage exposure denominator of approximately $1.47 trillion and $1.42 trillion, for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Consolidated Income Statement Information
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Revenues:
Investment banking
1,735
1,589
1,155
9
50
3,324
2,485
34
Trading
4,131
4,852
3,802
(15
9
8,983
8,279
9
Investments
157
137
95
15
65
294
240
23
Commissions and fees
1,183
1,227
1,090
(4
9
2,410
2,329
3
Asset management
5,424
5,269
4,817
3
13
10,693
9,545
12
Other
322
266
488
21
(34
588
740
(21
Total non-interest revenues
12,952
13,340
11,447
(3
13
26,292
23,618
11
Interest income
13,529
12,930
10,913
5
24
26,459
20,893
27
Interest expense
11,462
11,134
8,903
3
29
22,596
16,537
37
Net interest
2,067
1,796
2,010
15
3
3,863
4,356
(11
Net revenues
15,019
15,136
13,457
(1
12
30,155
27,974
8
Provision for credit losses
76
(6
161
(53
70
395
(82
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
6,460
6,696
6,262
(4
3
13,156
12,672
4
Non-compensation expenses:
Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees
995
921
875
8
14
1,916
1,756
9
Information processing and communications
1,011
976
926
4
9
1,987
1,841
8
Professional services
753
639
767
18
(2
1,392
1,477
(6
Occupancy and equipment
464
441
471
5
(1
905
911
(1
Marketing and business development
245
217
236
13
4
462
483
(4
Other
941
857
947
10
(1
1,798
1,867
(4
Total non-compensation expenses
4,409
4,051
4,222
9
4
8,460
8,335
1
Total non-interest expenses
10,869
10,747
10,484
1
4
21,616
21,007
3
Income before provision for income taxes
4,074
4,395
2,812
(7
45
8,469
6,572
29
Provision for income taxes
957
933
591
3
62
1,890
1,318
43
Net income
3,117
3,462
2,221
(10
40
6,579
5,254
25
Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
41
50
39
(18
5
91
92
(1
Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
3,076
3,412
2,182
(10
41
6,488
5,162
26
Preferred stock dividend
134
146
133
(8
1
280
277
1
Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
2,942
3,266
2,049
(10
44
6,208
4,885
27
Notes:
In the first quarter of 2024, the Firm implemented certain presentation changes that impacted interest income and interest expense but had no effect on net interest income. These changes were made to align the accounting treatment between the balance sheet and the related interest income or expense, primarily by offsetting interest income and expense for certain prime brokerage-related customer receivables and payables that are currently accounted for as a single unit of account on the balance sheet. The current and previous presentation of these interest income and interest expense amounts are acceptable and the change does not represent a change in accounting principle. These changes were applied retrospectively to the income statement in 2023 and accordingly, prior period amounts were adjusted to conform with the current presentation.
Firm net revenues excluding mark-to-market gains and losses on deferred cash-based compensation plans (DCP) were: 2Q24: $15,073 million, 1Q24: $14,949 million, 2Q23: $13,343 million, 2Q24 YTD: $30,022 million, 2Q23 YTD: $27,707 million.
Firm compensation expenses excluding DCP were: 2Q24: $6,405 million, 1Q24: $6,447 million, 2Q23: $6,084 million, 2Q24 YTD: $12,852 million, 2Q23 YTD: $12,301 million.
The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to pages 12 17 of the Financial Supplement for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.
Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Six Months Ended
Percentage
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Financial Metrics:
Earnings per basic share
1.85
2.04
1.25
(9
48
3.89
2.98
31
Earnings per diluted share
1.82
2.02
1.24
(10
47
3.85
2.95
31
Return on average common equity
13.0
14.5
8.9
13.8
10.7
Return on average tangible common equity
17.5
19.7
12.1
18.6
14.5
Book value per common share
56.80
55.60
55.24
56.80
55.24
Tangible book value per common share
42.30
41.07
40.79
42.30
40.79
Financial Ratios:
Pre-tax margin
27
29
21
28
23
Compensation and benefits as a of net revenues
43
44
47
44
45
Non-compensation expenses as a of net revenues
29
27
31
28
30
Firm expense efficiency ratio
72
71
78
72
75
Effective tax rate
23.5
21.2
21.0
22.3
20.1
Statistical Data:
Period end common shares outstanding (millions)
1,619
1,627
1,659
(2
Average common shares outstanding (millions)
Basic
1,594
1,601
1,635
(3
1,597
1,640
(3
Diluted
1,611
1,616
1,651
(2
1,614
1,657
(3
Worldwide employees
79,066
79,610
82,006
(1
(4
The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to pages 12 17 of the Financial Supplement for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.
