

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starboard Value LP, which holds approximately 6.6% of the outstanding common shares of online dating service company Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), announced Tuesday it sent a letter to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, President & Chief Financial Officer, and Board of Directors regarding actionable opportunities for enhancing shareholder value.



In addition, the letter lays out Starboard's view that Match should explore a sale in the event the Company's leadership is unable to execute on the prescribed value-enhancing initiatives.



