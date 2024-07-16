

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.21 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Charles Schwab reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $4.69 billion from $4.66 billion last year.



Charles Schwab earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



