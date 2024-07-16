

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.08 billion, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $2.18 billion, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $15.02 billion from $13.46 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $3.08 Bln. vs. $2.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $15.02 Bln vs. $13.46 Bln last year.



