TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Commences Copper Exploration Program at Golden Rose

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its copper-focused exploration program at its Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose") in Western-Central Newfoundland is underway. As previously announced on April 18, 2024, exploration will be focused on the critical minerals associated with the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, with the view to developing a deeper understanding of the overall critical minerals potential at Golden Rose, and ideally to identifying drill targets for such minerals.

While special emphasis is on copper exploration ("Cu"), the program will also investigate other critical minerals occurrences hosting nickel ("Ni") and zinc ("Zn"), which have been identified in previous exploration activities carried out by the Company.

Exploration work will include prospecting, grab (rock) sampling, reconnaissance soil sampling and trenching over interpreted critical minerals anomalies determined through previous work by TRU, historical data compilation, and recently acquired high resolution satellite and remote sensing data over the entire property. Many of the planned target areas have had limited exploration to date as Golden Rose is a historically underexplored asset.

Target areas for the exploration program will include locations for which exploration in 2021-2023 identified critical mineral anomalies in soils, rock samples and drill core. These areas include: Jacob's Pond (up to 3.42% Cu), Jacob's Twin (up to 11.0% Cu), Jacob's West (up to 1,094 ppm Cu in soils), Glenn's Prospect (up to 7.6% Cu), King George IV (up to 0.66% Cu and 1.33% Zn) and Bear Pond (up to 409 ppm Ni) (see Figure 1). The exploration program will also test a number of new opportunity areas which have been identified.

Figure 1: Golden Rose - Location of Main Critical Mineral Anomalies

TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented: "Our exploration season has begun, and we are excited to continue advancing the potential at Golden Rose for additional copper, zinc and nickel discoveries, in addition to the heightened prospectivity for gold. Our top objective for this program, which will be eligible for enhanced government funding, is to hone in on potential critical minerals drill targets, which could supplement the gold-oriented drill program we are preparing for internally. We look forward to evaluating the incoming data from the field program and sharing the results with the market."

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared and approved by Joel Cranford, P.Geo., Project Geologist for TRU, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Joel Cranford has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release and noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project and AuMega Metals Ltd.'s Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ and follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration and drilling plans at Golden Rose, and the relative merits and appeal of Cu and other critical minerals. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Golden Rose, the Company's exploration programs and results, and commodities prices that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Golden Rose; the exploration potential of Golden Rose and the nature and style of mineralization at Golden Rose; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in precious metals and base metals prices; volatility in economic conditions and financial markets; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

