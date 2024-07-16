Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.(TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to highlight the increasing revenue trends for its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution.

As the number of global cyber-attacks on major corporations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and governments have significantly increased, gross revenues for CyberCatch's Cybersecurity SaaS solution increased 159.7% for its most recent fiscal year ending July 31, 2023 compared to fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 and gross revenues increased 245.8% in current fiscal year for six months ending January 31, 2024 compared to previous year six months period ending January 31, 2023.

"We are pleased to highlight the increasing revenue trends since it reflects the increasing growth in customers adopting our unique, patented SaaS solution in a wide range of segments so they can mitigate the significantly increased cyber threats faced. We have successfully moved from concept to development to having proven product-market fit and are positioned to scale in the coming months and new fiscal year for further significant growth," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

