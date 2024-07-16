Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), Canada's leader in regulated crypto trading, has entered the third week of its treasury Bitcoin and Ethereum buying program, which will run for a three-month period ending September 30, 2024.

As at market close on July 15, 2024, the total value of the Company's Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings were approximately US$3.85M (~$5.27M CAD). The following are the holdings from the digital assets purchases made from the start of the Bitcoin and Ethereum buying program, in addition to the Bitcoin and Ethereum that were held prior to the start of this program:



Prior to Q3 40.0 $53,255 18.95% 320.0 $3,078 10.65% Q3 Treasury Program 1.8 $57,097 10.94% 32.8 $3,051 11.63% Total 41.8 $53,418 18.59% 352.8 $3,076 10.72%

*As at market close July 15, 2024

"As Bitcoin ETFs are continuing to drive meaningful in-flows, and the Ethereum ETFs now set to launch next week in the US, the macro set up remains favorable for digital assets," said Dean Skurka, President and CEO of WonderFi. "With the recent market developments, we are pleased to accumulate at these levels and hope to see the market continue to rally."

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a Canadian leader in regulated crypto trading with over $1.5 billion in assets under custody across all brands, including Bitbuy and Coinsquare.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the company has expanded its presence internationally to include operations in Australia and currently owns Smartpay, a global crypto payments platform.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices and political or economic developments in Canada and other jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business or in which the Company may carry on business in the future; and material adverse changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and compliance with extensive government regulation, decisions to modify, pause or discontinue certain treasury management strategies. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and the Company's future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, available on its SEDER+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. All financial amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise expressly identified.

