

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Tuesday. Earnings as well as geopolitical developments might be watched closely by investors.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trending in the negative territory.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 25.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 43.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Dow ended up 210.82 points or 0.53 percent at 40,211.72 after scaling a new high at 40,351.10. The S&P 500, which climbed to a new high of 5,666.94, settled at 5,631.22, gaining 15.87 points or 0.28 percent, while the Nasdaq ended with a gain of 74.12 points or 0.4 percent at 18,472.57, after hitting a high of 18,641.53.



On the economic front, the Retail Sales for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The Import and Export Prices for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the previous month.



The Business inventories for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in April.



The Housing Market Index for July is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 43, while it was up 43 in the previous month.



Asian stocks fluctuated before ending mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 2,976.30 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.60 percent to 17,727.98.



Japanese markets ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.20 percent to 41,275.08. The broader Topix index settled 0.34 percent higher at 2,904.50.



Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.23 percent to 7,999.30. The broader All Ordinaries index closed down 0.23 percent at 8,243.30.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 58.65 points or 0.77 percent. DAX of Germany is down 109.14 points or 0.59 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 39.97 points or 0.49 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 67.59 points or 0.55 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.68 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX