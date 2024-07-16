

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.458 billion, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $345.4 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.458 Bln. vs. $345.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.48 vs. $0.57 last year.



