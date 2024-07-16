Aryaka Prepares for Substantial Growth, Hires Top Industry Executives to Round Out Leadership Team Following Landmark Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced the strategic addition of four industry veterans to its leadership team. The executive appointments are Justin Lim as Vice President of Customer Success, Aditya Sood as Vice President of Security Engineering and AI Strategy, Louise Crawford as Senior Director of Growth Marketing and Naveen Maveli as Vice President of Engineering. These appointments position Aryaka to capitalize on the rapidly expanding Unified SASE as a Service market opportunity and fuel the company for its next stage of growth.

"The additions of Justin, Aditya, Louise and Naveen give Aryaka a tremendous boost following a year of incredible success, where we saw new bookings increase by 34% year-over-year and security product bookings increase by 80%," said Shailesh Shukla, CEO at Aryaka. "These executives all have experience at leading technology companies and have proven they can excel consistently in high-growth environments. This will be instrumental in maximizing our capabilities and ultimately propelling Aryaka to the next level."

New Leadership Appointments

Justin Lim, Vice President of Customer Success: Lim joins Aryaka from Wiz and Netskope, bringing several years of experience in building and scaling high-performing customer success teams. He has experience working both within early-stage start-ups and large public companies. At Aryaka, he will be responsible for ensuring exceptional customer experiences and driving long-term customer value.

"I'm thrilled to join Aryaka, especially at this time when the team and business are growing rapidly and delivering a truly unique offering to customers," said Lim. "I look forward to contributing to the company's overall success and mission of providing industry-leading customer experiences."

Aditya Sood, Vice President of Security Engineering and AI Strategy: Sood, a noted security practitioner, joins Aryaka from F5, Symantec, and Bluecoat. He will lead Aryaka's security engineering efforts and play a key role in developing the company's AI strategy.

"The security landscape is constantly evolving, and Aryaka is at the forefront of innovation in network security with its Unified SASE as a Service and Aryaka AI>Perform offerings," said Sood. "I'm excited to leverage my expertise to further strengthen Aryaka's security posture and drive the development of AI-powered security solutions."

Louise Crawford, Senior Director of Growth Marketing: Crawford comes to Aryaka from Silver Peak and Tata Communications, where she spearheaded successful growth marketing initiatives. She will be responsible for developing and helping execute Aryaka's global growth marketing strategy.

"With dedicated team and cutting-edge technology, Aryaka has a unique opportunity to further redefine the future of secure networking," said Crawford. "I'm eager to develop and execute a growth marketing strategy that will catapult Aryaka to even greater heights."

Naveen Maveli, Vice President of Engineering: Maveli rejoins Aryaka after a stint at Meta, bringing his leadership and technical expertise back to the company. He will oversee Aryaka's engineering team, driving innovation and product development for the company's Unified SASE as a Service platform.

"Aryaka is a company with a strong sense of purpose and a commitment to excellence across the entire organization," said Maveli. "I'm honored to return and lead this expanding engineering team as we continue to develop groundbreaking solutions that drive success for our customers."

Additional Resources:

For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on X: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique SASE journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

Technology Media/Analyst Contact

Lee Regal

Lumina Communications for Aryaka

aryaka@luminapr.com

Channel Media/Analyst Contact

Khali Henderson

Senior Partner

BuzzTheory (for Aryaka)

khenderson@buzztheory.com

480.848.6726

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912191/Aryaka_v2_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aryaka-prepares-for-substantial-growth-hires-top-industry-executives-to-round-out-leadership-team-following-landmark-year-302197526.html