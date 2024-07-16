Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.07.2024
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Tradegate
12.07.24
17:59 Uhr
5,400 Euro
+0,050
+0,93 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4005,45016:09
16.07.2024 15:06 Uhr
Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 6, 2024

LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be available on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 to review the results. The webcast is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

The live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/625167177.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing +1 404-975-4839 or toll-free +1 833-470-1428 (in North America) and +44 208 068 2558 or toll free +44 808 189 6484 (internationally). The conference ID number is 274546.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Earnings

Source: Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-to-report-second-quarter-2024-results-on-august-6-2024-302198086.html

