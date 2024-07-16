Tealium Inc.: Tealium signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to accelerate AI-driven growth for customers

The strategic collaboration agreement will expand privacy-centric customer data innovation for customers worldwide

San Diego, July 16, 2024, the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), has inked a global multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with plans to accelerate customer data and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and growth for customers, especially within its unique vertical offerings with highly-regulated industries.

Under this SCA, Tealium will accelerate its customer data solutions worldwide by leveraging AWS' secure and scalable cloud infrastructure. The expansion provides enterprises with seamless access to Tealium's real-time CDP, while optimizing AI-driven data collection, management, and activation solutions in adherence to local data privacy regulations.

"This collaboration highlights our commitment to innovation and customer success. By leveraging Tealium's real-time CDP with AWS' robust cloud infrastructure, we are enabling businesses to fuel next-generation AI solutions with clean, enriched, and consented data," said Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. "This SCA will allow enterprises across the globe to leverage the many benefits of two market-leading organizations and take their customer data strategies to the next level."

Tealium's dynamic customer data solutions empower enterprises to enhance their customer experience, personalization, and engagement initiatives. Tealium's vendor-neutrality also allows enterprises to embrace stack composability to power any integration and platform running on AWS.

This SCA is also part of Tealium's broader commitment to expanded partnerships, as announced at its 2024 Digital Velocity conference . The company also recently announced new integration capabilities with Amazon Ads, Snowflake, and The Trade Desk, among others.

