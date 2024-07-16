Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.07.2024 15:12 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Document available for viewing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Document available for viewing

A copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 30 April 2024)

This document will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

16 July 2024



Release
