CyberMaxx Strengthens MDR Solution with Enhanced Response and Continuous Threat Exposure Management Capabilities

The CyberMaxx Modern MDR Solution Addresses the Deficiencies Left by Traditional MSSPs and Conventional MDR Solutions

CyberMaxx, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced the addition of enhanced response and continuous threat exposure management capabilities to its MaxxMDR solution. The enhanced version of MaxxMDR further reduces risk for customers through a modern approach to securing client environments that integrates threat response within the monitoring and detection functions of the CyberMaxx Security Operations Center (SOC 24x7x365).

Traditional MSSP and MDR solutions only address part of the security challenge for customers as they are effective at detecting threats but place responsibility for remediation and eviction back on the customer's already overwhelmed security teams.

The MaxxMDR solution updates include:

? Zero-Latency Response.

Zero-Latency Response combines incident investigation with immediate threat response for alerts indicating compromise. CyberMaxx maintains threat responders within the SOC 24x7x365; the threat response team acts immediately on all suspected and confirmed compromises, conducting a deep dive analysis, investigating the full scope of compromise. As part of CyberMaxx's Zero-Latency Response approach, the threat response team looks beyond the triggering event to identify patterns and tangential activity for determining the extent of the compromise. This effort goes beyond evaluating endpoint alerts in isolation, as the team correlates all relevant events and determines the next best steps for our clients.

? Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).

CTEM takes a proactive stance by visualizing the attack surface as perceived by potential adversaries enabling clients to identify and address vulnerabilities preemptively, mitigating the risk of these vulnerabilities evolving into active threats. There are three key components to CTEM:

1. Continual External Attack Surface Scanning: Identification of external facing vulnerabilities, attack surface changes, and regulatory compliance.

2. Continual Risk Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of data that may be available on the internet about the Client organization's external attack surface that can be used by third parties during a breach attempt or other attacks.

3. Federated Data: CyberMaxx evaluates federated data sources that go beyond the security telemetry received from our clients. This means CyberMaxx customers gain the benefit of vulnerability assessment and detection for unknown cyber threats that might be associated with their industry vertical, evident in dark-web data mining, and presenting as dormant malware.

? Full Scope of Compromise Evaluation.

As part of CyberMaxx's Zero Latency Response approach, the threat response team looks beyond the triggering event to identify patterns and tangential activity to begin determining the extent of the compromise. This allows the SOC to begin Incident Response by focusing on containment, eviction, rapid recovery, and allows the client to determine criticality based on scope. CyberMaxx engages as your partner during the most important stages of MDR, the Response. It's why we refer to CyberMaxx MDR as focusing on the Big R.

"The CyberMaxx approach to MDR delivers a complete solution by providing full response capabilities right in the SOC. Our Threat Response Team is on duty, to deliver incident triage and full scope of compromise evaluation. As your partner, we are ready to contain and then evict the cyber threat," said Gary Monti, SVP of Operations of CyberMaxx. "Compare this to conventional MDR providers that focus on the lesser challenge of detecting threats, but place responsibility for response, remediation and eviction back on the customer's already overwhelmed security teams."

MaxxMDR aims to reduce customers' overall risk profile and reduce the severity and business impact if threat actors breach their environment. CyberMaxx does this by taking the time to understand the customer environment and its unique risk factors in detail and focusing our service on the organization's specific needs.

About CyberMaxx

CyberMaxx, founded in 2002, is the leading provider of managed detection and response (MDR) services. We help customers reduce risk by tightly integrating MDR with offensive security, threat hunting, security research, digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) to continually adapt to new and evolving threats. Our modern MDR approach is tailored to the unique characteristics and risk factors of each customer, enabling us to take full ownership of the response process and, optionally, manage key security controls. By thinking like an adversary and defending like a guardian, we help our customers stay a step ahead of threat actors.

For more information visit: www.cybermaxx.com

CyberMaxx Media Contact:

Clint Poole

cpoole@cybermaxx.com

