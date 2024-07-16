Alanis Morissette and Awe Inspired Announce Empowering Collaboration for the Triple Moon Tour

Alanis Morissette collaborates with Awe Inspired on an exclusive Triple Moon pendant for her tour. Representing the divine feminine, the piece supports Equality Now, advocating for women's and girls' rights. Available at all tour stops.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Iconic singer-songwriter, musician, advocate, activist, actor, and entrepreneur Alanis Morissette has collaborated with LA-based jewelry brand Awe Inspired to create a custom piece for her Triple Moon Tour. Known for her enduring role as a symbol of female empowerment and artistic expression, Morissette's collaboration with Awe Inspired underscores a shared mission: to uplift, empower, and celebrate all phases and expressions of womanhood.



This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment - three decades after the release of "Jagged Little Pill," which Apple Music recently named one of the top 10 female albums of all time. In a year full of blockbuster pop albums by women, Alanis' groundbreaking album has never been more relevant. Morissette paved the way for a new era of female artists using her raw, unapologetic voice to address themes of self-discovery, resilience, and empowerment. Her fearless approach to songwriting and her powerful stage presence have inspired countless artists and fans worldwide.

"As a longtime fan of the archetypal Awe jewelry, I reached out to Awe Inspired to co-create a deeply symbolic pendant exclusively for the Triple Moon Tour," says Morissette. "The Triple Moon and the Goddesses they represent - Artemis, Selene, and Hecate - embodies the divine feminine, symbolizing the phases of our life's journey and the multifaceted nature of femininity. This necklace is a powerful reminder that we are whole in every unfolding phase."

The Triple Moon Pendant will be available for purchase at each stop on her arena tour, allowing fans to connect with the empowering message of the collaboration. Additionally, a curated collection of Morissette's favorite Awe pieces and the pendant will be available for purchase at aweinspired.com starting on July 16, 2024, with a portion of the proceeds supporting Equality Now, a charity dedicated to promoting gender equality and ending violence against women and girls globally. Fans and supporters are invited to join in celebrating this powerful collaboration that honors the journey of womanhood and the spirit of female empowerment.

Joining Morissette on her tour are fellow trailblazing artists Joan Jett and Morgan Wade, making this a powerful lineup of three strong women who each bring their own unique voice to the stage.

Awe Inspired, founded by a three-time cancer survivor, Jill Johnson, is renowned for its mission-driven approach to jewelry design. The brand continues to celebrate and empower women through its meaningful, finely crafted pieces. "Alanis Morissette's artistry and advocacy align perfectly with our mission," said Max Benjamin, CEO of Awe Inspired. "We are thrilled to join forces with such an influential figure to create something truly special for her tour."

