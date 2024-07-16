Anzeige
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

Live video webcast with Chief Executive Officer, John Climaco, on Wednesday, June 17th at 4:00 PM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Wednesday, June 17, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Climaco will provide a corporate overview. In addition to the prepared remarks, interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Mr. Climaco will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-4717-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



