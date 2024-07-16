ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Hires Troy Chakarun as Chief Growth Officer

Financial industry veteran brings decades of experience driving successful growth initiatives to fuel growth at ALKEME

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, is excited to announce the appointment of Troy Chakarun as the new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the financial services sector, Chakarun brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving growth. Most recently, Chakarun was instrumental in growing and scaling various distribution businesses as Managing Director and Head Private Wealth & Alternative Distribution at Voya Investment Management.

Financial industry veteran brings decades of experience driving successful growth initiatives to fuel growth at ALKEME

In his new role, Chakarun will focus on organic growth, acquisition strategy, and process modernization. He will work across the firm to drive collective growth and support each team in achieving their long-term growth plans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Troy to the ALKEME team," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "His extensive experience in sales leadership and his ability to tie data-driven go-to-market strategies with organic growth make him uniquely qualified to lead our growth initiatives. We are confident that Troy will play a pivotal role in driving our continued success in the insurance sector."

"I am excited to join ALKEME and contribute to its rapid growth in the insurance industry," said Troy Chakarun, Chief Growth Officer. "I look forward to working with the talented team at ALKEME to develop and implement strategies that will drive organic growth, enhance our acquisition processes, and modernize our operations. Together, we will achieve our long-term growth objectives and create significant value for our stakeholders."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an everchanging insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

