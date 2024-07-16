Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16
[16.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|9,970,496.00
|USD
|0
|72,175,125.03
|7.2389
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,959,269.00
|EUR
|0
|23,043,502.34
|5.8201
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,595,708.69
|9.7173
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,195.00
|GBP
|0
|5,346,796.46
|8.1482