Antea Group: Collective Action To Establish Baseline Data Center Health and Safety Competency Training

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / The data center sector is witnessing unprecedented growth. Valued at $301.8 billion in 2023, the data center market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% until 2030, reaching a staggering $622.4 billion by then. Additionally, the global colocation market, where companies rent space and resources in data centers, is projected to reach a value of $131.8 billion by 2030, a significant increase from $57.2 billion in 2022. This surge is driven by the rising demand for data processing and storage, leading to the rapid expansion of both existing and new data center providers.

With a multitude of new companies entering the field each year, the landscape is rapidly changing, and the need for standardized safety practices has become increasingly apparent.

Data centers present a diverse array of hazards. From high voltage electrical risks and fall hazards to hazardous materials and heat stress, workers face numerous dangers in both the infrastructure (building shell, power, cooling systems) and data halls (racks housing data equipment).

Further complicating the situation, modern data centers often involve employees from multiple companies working within the same facility. Employees performing operations and maintenance activities may work under the direction of various stakeholders, leading to increased complexity of activities within the data center. Ensuring consistent safety training and protocols across different companies is a significant challenge, compounded by the 24/7 operational demands of these facilities.

Formation of the Data Center Safety Council

Recognizing the urgent need for a standardized safety approach, a group of companies came together in December 2023 to form the Data Center Safety Council, an initiative dedicated to developing and implementing collaborative safety solutions. Composed of both data center operators and cloud technology service providers, the council's mission is to enhance safety protocols, improve knowledge sharing, and provide robust training resources, ultimately fostering a safer and more efficient industry.

"Our data center engineering teams operate in different facilities all over the world, each with a unique set of processes, requirements and safety considerations. I'm excited for the consistency and efficiency the Data Center Safety Council brings to the industry," shares Scott Bystrek, Director of Health and Safety at Salesforce, one of the founding members of the Data Center Safety Council. "The expertise, reach, and collaboration of this group are critical in driving the industry to a consistent approach to safety which will enhance our ability to protect our employees and critical infrastructure."

Collective Action that Focuses on Impact

Designed to be an action-oriented group, the members participated in a day-long workshop in December 2023 to identify critical safety gaps that were observed across the data center industry and prioritize actions for greatest impact.

The first initiative focuses on the following identified "Problem":

Data centers are multi-employer worksites comprised of a workforce made up of people with varying levels of data center health and safety awareness, knowledge, and training.

Currently, there is no standardized process to verify minimum training expectations for employees working in a data center. One founding member and leading global data center operator described a scenario where a technician could visit up to four data center facilities in one day. In one data center facility, the company requires all service providers to demonstrate they have received adequate training (e.g. OSHA 10 certification or equivalent). This first data center company also provides a site-specific safety awareness training prior to permitting the technician on-site. That same technician later visits a second data center company that does not provide, nor require, any safety training for technicians that routinely service their site. The wide range of training requirements with little transparency amongst companies, coupled with a growing industry that includes a steady stream of new data center companies and workplaces, has resulted in a situation that poses a significant risk to data center workers and companies.

These gaps also lead to significant operational inefficiencies because data center tenants must anticipate and prepare their workers for a variety of safety requirements when entering data centers managed by different providers. For example, if a data center worker arrives at a planned time and then finds out that they do not have the specific safety equipment or training required by the provider, they may not be able to enter the facility, leading to rescheduling and frustration for both the tenant and the provider.

Having identified the above "Problem," the Data Center Safety Council is exploring options to address this gap, including developing a Data Center Worker Health and Safety Awareness Certification that would ensure an industry baseline level of health and safety competency for workers prior to being permitted to work in an operational data center environment. The group is identifying and prioritizing what requirements should be included in this certification, as well as evaluating existing standards and criteria that could be leveraged. Work is expected to be completed later this year and will be shared with data center industry health and safety professionals.

Raising the Bar for Safety

In the fast-evolving data center industry, prioritizing safety is essential. The rapid growth and unique hazards inherent in data center operations necessitate a collaborative approach to standardize best practices and protect workers across multi-employer sites.

By proactively addressing health and safety concerns, the industry can better manage operational complexities and ensure the well-being of its workforce. The establishment of minimum baseline expectations for health and safety competency will prioritize worker safety and facilitate more efficient data center operations. Through the Data Center Safety Council, the industry is taking a collective step towards standardizing safety expectations, improving the work environment for data center professionals, and encouraging a robust culture of safety.

The commitment to collaboration and proactive safety measures through worker certifications will not only safeguard workers but also contribute to the sustained success and growth of the data center industry.

About the Data Center Safety Council

Established by founding members Edgecore, Salesforce, STACK Infrastructure, Vantage, and Yondr, the Data Center Safety Council was created to establish a unified approach towards ensuring safety and wellbeing of personnel in data center operations. The vision is to create a forum where health and safety professionals work collaboratively as an industry group to improve data center worker safety wholistically. Together, member companies will address common issues and seek long-term solutions with vendors and suppliers for the benefit and safety of data center workers. For more information, please contact Kate Asleson at kate.asleson@anteagroup.us

