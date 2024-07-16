Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Appoints Bhupesh Arora as Chief Technology Officer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) today announced that Bhupesh Arora has been named the company's Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Arora will oversee technology strategy, development, and operations across the company's national portfolio of large-scale master planned communities and mixed-use properties.



Mr. Arora brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior IT leader with various Fortune 500 global manufacturing and industrial companies, playing a pivotal role in driving global technology strategy and digital transformation. He most recently served as the Vice President, Information Technology at Magellan Midstream Partners, LP where he led the vision, strategy, and execution for information technology at the oil and gas pipeline company with $3 billion annual revenues.

"Bhupesh is a seasoned technologist and leader whose expertise will be a great asset to Howard Hughes as we continue to build and scale innovative technologies across our communities," said Carlos Olea, Chief Financial Officer of Howard Hughes. "With his proven track record of leading digital transformations, Bhupesh is an excellent addition to the HHH team."

Mr. Arora serves as Board Executive Chair for Innovate@UCLA, a non-profit organization providing educational and innovative technology events for companies.

"Howard Hughes is at the forefront of real estate innovation, and I am excited for the opportunity to bring my experience driving transformative digital strategy to this forward-thinking company with its strong brand reputation for creating exceptional communities," said Arora.

Mr. Arora earned a bachelor's degree in production engineering from Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering, Mumbai, India, and an MBA from University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai?i; and Teravalis in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

