Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Solid Second Quarter Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $18.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $20.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net income during the first six months of 2024 totaled $40.3 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared with net income of $41.3 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2023.
"Our solid second quarter financial performance provides further evidence of our ability to successfully navigate the challenges arising from shifting economic and operating environments," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "We are very pleased with the levels of local deposit and commercial loan growth during the quarter, which demonstrate our ongoing focus on new client acquisition, meeting the banking needs of existing customers, and relationship banking. Our net interest margin remained healthy during the second quarter, which when coupled with the local deposit and commercial loan expansion and notable increases in several noninterest income categories, provided for strong operating results during the period. As evidenced by the sustained strength in asset quality metrics, we remain committed to growing and administering the loan portfolio in a disciplined manner."
Second quarter highlights include:
- Strong local deposit growth
- Robust commercial loan portfolio expansion
- Continuing strength in commercial loan pipeline
- Substantial increases in several noninterest income revenue streams
- Sustained low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs
- Solid capital position
Operating Results
Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $56.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, up $1.6 million, or 2.8 percent, from $55.2 million during the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the current-year second quarter was $47.1 million, down $0.5 million, or 1.0 percent, from $47.6 million during the respective 2023 period as higher yields on, along with growth in, earning assets were more than offset by an increased cost of funds. Noninterest income totaled $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, up $2.0 million, or 26.6 percent, from $7.7 million during the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income mainly reflected higher levels of mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts.
The net interest margin was 3.63 percent in the second quarter of 2024, down from 4.05 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 6.07 percent during the current-year second quarter, an increase from 5.61 percent during the respective 2023 period. The higher yield primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.64 percent during the second quarter of 2024, up from 6.19 percent during the second quarter of 2023 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to reduce elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 75 basis points during the period of March 2023 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 68 percent of average total commercial loans.
The cost of funds was 2.44 percent in the second quarter of 2024, up from 1.56 percent in the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits stemming from deposit migration and new deposit relationships, also contributed to the increased cost of funds.
Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.5 million and $2.0 million during the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter primarily reflected an individual allocation for a nonperforming commercial loan relationship and allocations necessitated by net loan growth. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2023 mainly reflected allocations required by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent Mercantile's expectations for future credit losses.
Noninterest income totaled $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, up $2.0 million, or 26.6 percent, from $7.7 million during the second quarter of 2023. The growth primarily resulted from increases in mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts, with the latter mainly stemming from enhanced use of cash management products. The higher level of mortgage banking income primarily resulted from an increased loan sold percentage, which rose from approximately 43 percent during the second quarter of 2023 to approximately 75 percent during the second quarter of 2024. Increases in payroll service fees, bank owned life insurance income, and interest rate swap income also contributed to the higher level of noninterest income.
Noninterest expense totaled $29.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $27.8 million during the prior-year second quarter. The increase in noninterest expense mainly resulted from larger salary costs, reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, higher residential mortgage lender commissions and incentives, and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs. Higher levels of data processing costs, primarily reflecting increased transaction volume and software support costs, and health insurance claims also contributed to the rise in noninterest expense.
Mr. Reitsma commented, "We are very pleased with the noteworthy increases in mortgage banking income and treasury management fees. The growth in mortgage banking income mainly reflected the success of a strategic initiative to increase the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell, while the higher level of treasury management fees, which was fueled by increases in service charges on accounts and payroll processing fees, in large part stemmed from the expanded use of products and services. Our net interest margin, while decreasing as anticipated due to a higher cost of funds, remained above historical levels during the second quarter of 2024. We regularly review our operating processes to identify further opportunities to improve efficiency while meeting balance sheet growth objectives and continuing to provide customers with the excellent service that they have become accustomed to. Despite the unique circumstances surrounding a troubled nonreal-estate-related commercial loan relationship that necessitated a sizeable reserve allocation, we believe the credit trends associated with our commercial loan portfolio remain solid and steady."
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $5.60 billion, up $249 million from December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $134 million, or an annualized 6.3 percent, during the first six months of 2024, primarily reflecting commercial loan growth of $118 million, or an annualized 6.9 percent. The commercial loan portfolio growth during the first six months of 2024 occurred despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $76 million during the period. The payoffs and paydowns primarily resulted from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled term loan principal paydowns, as well as from sales of assets. Residential mortgage loans and other consumer loans grew $12.2 million and $4.3 million, respectively, during the first half of 2024. Interest-earning deposits and securities available for sale increased $75.6 million and $30.8 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2024, with the growth in interest-earning deposits largely reflecting the success of a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.
As of June 30, 2024, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled approximately $320 million and $37 million, respectively.
Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 57 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2024, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with management's expectations.
Total deposits equaled $4.15 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $246 million, or an annualized 12.6 percent, from December 31, 2023. Local deposits were up $261 million, or 14.0 percent annualized, during the first six months of 2024, while brokered deposits decreased $15.2 million during the respective period. The growth in local deposits, which exceeded loan growth by over 6 percent on an annualized basis, provided for a reduction in the loan-to-deposit ratio from 110 percent as of December 31, 2023, to 107 percent as of June 30, 2024. The increase in local deposits during the first six months of 2024, which occurred despite the typical level of seasonal noninterest-bearing deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions, reflected new deposit relationships and growth in existing deposit relationships. Wholesale funds were $580 million, or approximately 12 percent of total funds, at June 30, 2024, compared to $636 million, or approximately 14 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 27 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, which is in line with historical levels.
Mr. Reitsma noted, "The significant growth in commercial loans during the first six months of 2024, reflecting increases in all portfolio segments, occurred despite elevated amounts of full and partial payoffs and paydowns. Our lending team has done an exceptional job of meeting existing customers' credit needs and identifying new lending opportunities, with an emphasis on securing potential clients' overall banking relationships. In light of our robust commercial loan pipeline and credit availability for commercial construction and development loans, we believe commercial loan growth will be solid in forthcoming periods. We are delighted with the local deposit growth during the year-to-date period, and gaining deposit market share will remain a top priority."
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $9.1 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and $3.6 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets during the first six months of 2024 substantially resulted from the deterioration of two commercial loan relationships, which were placed on nonaccrual and fully reserved for during the period. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the second quarter of 2024, loan charge-offs were minimal, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans. During the first six months of 2024, loan charge-offs totaled less than $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.7 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.7 million, or an annualized 0.03 percent of average total loans.
Mr. Reitsma remarked, "Our steadfast commitment to employing thorough and disciplined underwriting practices to meet loan portfolio growth objectives is evidenced by our sustained strength in asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets, while increasing during the first six months of 2024 primarily due to the deterioration of two nonreal-estate-related commercial loan relationships, remain at a low level. As reflected by continuing low levels of nonaccrual loans, past due loans, and loan charge-offs, our commercial borrowers have continued to demonstrate resiliency in dealing with the challenges stemming from current operating conditions, including higher interest rates and the associated increase in debt service requirements. We continue to closely monitor our commercial loan portfolio for signs of systemic distress and believe our efforts to identify emerging credit issues as soon as possible will help limit the impact of any such noted issues on our overall financial condition. Our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios, which have not exhibited signs of systemic credit deterioration, such as higher delinquency levels, have continued to perform well."
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $551 million as of June 30, 2024, up $29.0 million from December 31, 2023. Mercantile Bank maintained "well-capitalized" positions at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and year-end 2023, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.9 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, Mercantile Bank had approximately $204 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.
All of Mercantile Bank's investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of June 30, 2024, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $67.4 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $53.2 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, Mercantile Bank's excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $151 million on an adjusted basis.
Mercantile reported 16,137,646 total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024.
Mr. Reitsma concluded, "Our ongoing strong financial performance has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program, and as demonstrated by our announcement of an increased third quarter cash dividend earlier today, we remain committed to providing shareholders with competitive returns on their investments. We believe our robust capital position, asset quality metrics, and operating performance, along with the sustained strength in our commercial loan pipeline, position us to remain a steady and profitable performer and withstand any challenges resulting from the current operating environment and changing economic conditions. The increases in loans and local deposits during the first six months of 2024 reflect the success of our community banking model and associated emphasis on forming mutually beneficial relationships with established and new clients."
Investor Presentation
Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2024 conference call on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities it serves, Mercantile is one of the largest Michigan -based banks with assets of approximately $5.6 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2024 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
JUNE 30,
2024
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
61,863,000
$
70,408,000
$
69,133,000
Interest-earning deposits
135,766,000
60,125,000
138,663,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
197,629,000
130,533,000
207,796,000
Securities available for sale
647,907,000
617,092,000
608,972,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
21,513,000
21,513,000
21,513,000
Mortgage loans held for sale
22,126,000
18,607,000
11,942,000
Loans
4,438,245,000
4,303,758,000
4,051,843,000
Allowance for credit losses
(55,408,000)
(49,914,000)
(44,721,000)
Loans, net
4,382,837,000
4,253,844,000
4,007,122,000
Premises and equipment, net
50,158,000
50,928,000
52,291,000
Bank owned life insurance
86,001,000
85,668,000
81,500,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Other assets
144,744,000
125,566,000
96,978,000
Total assets
$
5,602,388,000
$
5,353,224,000
$
5,137,587,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,119,888,000
$
1,247,640,000
$
1,371,633,000
Interest-bearing
3,026,686,000
2,653,278,000
2,385,156,000
Total deposits
4,146,574,000
3,900,918,000
3,756,789,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
221,898,000
229,734,000
219,457,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
427,083,000
467,910,000
467,910,000
Subordinated debentures
49,987,000
49,644,000
49,301,000
Subordinated notes
89,143,000
88,971,000
88,800,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities
116,552,000
93,902,000
76,628,000
Total liabilities
5,051,237,000
4,831,079,000
4,658,885,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
297,591,000
295,106,000
292,906,000
Retained earnings
306,804,000
277,526,000
247,313,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(53,244,000)
(50,487,000)
(61,517,000)
Total shareholders' equity
551,151,000
522,145,000
478,702,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,602,388,000
$
5,353,224,000
$
5,137,587,000
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2024 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
72,819,000
$
62,006,000
$
144,089,000
$
119,159,000
Investment securities
3,624,000
3,111,000
7,046,000
6,118,000
Interest-earning deposits
2,436,000
801,000
4,469,000
1,125,000
Total interest income
78,879,000
65,918,000
155,604,000
126,402,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
24,710,000
12,379,000
46,934,000
20,286,000
Short-term borrowings
1,757,000
914,000
3,412,000
1,373,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,252,000
3,051,000
6,651,000
4,845,000
Other borrowed money
2,088,000
2,023,000
4,173,000
3,963,000
Total interest expense
31,807,000
18,367,000
61,170,000
30,467,000
Net interest income
47,072,000
47,551,000
94,434,000
95,935,000
Provision for credit losses
3,500,000
2,000,000
4,800,000
2,600,000
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
43,572,000
45,551,000
89,634,000
93,335,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,692,000
1,064,000
3,224,000
2,041,000
Mortgage banking income
3,023,000
1,835,000
5,365,000
3,050,000
Credit and debit card income
2,266,000
2,426,000
4,387,000
4,485,000
Interest rate swap income
766,000
748,000
2,104,000
1,785,000
Payroll services
686,000
572,000
1,582,000
1,317,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
437,000
402,000
1,609,000
802,000
Other income
811,000
598,000
2,277,000
1,117,000
Total noninterest income
9,681,000
7,645,000
20,548,000
14,597,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
17,913,000
16,461,000
36,150,000
33,143,000
Occupancy
2,220,000
2,098,000
4,509,000
4,387,000
Furniture and equipment
923,000
878,000
1,852,000
1,700,000
Data processing costs
3,415,000
2,881,000
6,704,000
6,043,000
Charitable foundation contributions
4,000
2,000
707,000
12,000
Other expense
5,262,000
5,509,000
9,758,000
11,144,000
Total noninterest expense
29,737,000
27,829,000
59,680,000
56,429,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
23,516,000
25,367,000
50,502,000
51,503,000
Federal income tax expense
4,730,000
5,010,000
10,154,000
10,171,000
Net Income
$
18,786,000
$
20,357,000
$
40,348,000
$
41,332,000
Basic earnings per share
$1.17
$1.27
$2.50
$2.58
Diluted earnings per share
$1.17
$1.27
$2.50
$2.58
Average basic shares outstanding
16,122,813
16,003,372
16,120,836
15,999,775
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,122,813
16,003,372
16,120,836
15,999,775
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2024 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2024
2023
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
47,072
47,361
48,649
48,961
47,551
94,434
95,935
Provision for credit losses
$
3,500
1,300
1,800
3,300
2,000
4,800
2,600
Noninterest income
$
9,681
10,868
8,300
9,246
7,645
20,548
14,597
Noninterest expense
$
29,737
29,944
29,940
28,920
27,829
59,680
56,429
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
23,516
26,985
25,209
25,987
25,367
50,502
51,503
Net income
$
18,786
21,562
20,030
20,855
20,357
40,348
41,332
Basic earnings per share
$
1.17
1.34
1.25
1.30
1.27
2.50
2.58
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.17
1.34
1.25
1.30
1.27
2.50
2.58
Average basic shares outstanding
16,122,813
16,118,858
16,044,223
16,018,419
16,003,372
16,120,836
15,999,775
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,122,813
16,118,858
16,044,223
16,018,419
16,003,372
16,120,836
15,999,775
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.36 %
1.61 %
1.52 %
1.60 %
1.64 %
1.48 %
1.69 %
Return on average equity
13.93 %
16.41 %
16.04 %
17.07 %
17.23 %
15.15 %
17.97 %
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.63 %
3.74 %
3.92 %
3.98 %
4.05 %
3.68 %
4.16 %
Efficiency ratio
52.40 %
51.42 %
52.57 %
49.68 %
50.42 %
51.90 %
51.05 %
Full-time equivalent employees
670
642
651
643
665
670
665
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
6.64 %
6.65 %
6.53 %
6.37 %
6.19 %
6.65 %
6.05 %
Yield on securities
2.30 %
2.20 %
2.18 %
2.13 %
2.00 %
2.25 %
1.98 %
Yield on other interest-earning assets
5.28 %
5.35 %
5.31 %
5.26 %
4.88 %
5.31 %
4.65 %
Yield on total earning assets
6.07 %
6.06 %
5.95 %
5.78 %
5.61 %
6.06 %
5.48 %
Yield on total assets
5.72 %
5.72 %
5.61 %
5.45 %
5.30 %
5.72 %
5.18 %
Cost of deposits
2.42 %
2.25 %
1.94 %
1.67 %
1.36 %
2.33 %
1.12 %
Cost of borrowed funds
3.56 %
3.51 %
3.15 %
2.98 %
2.90 %
3.53 %
2.73 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.40 %
3.27 %
2.96 %
2.69 %
2.37 %
3.33 %
2.06 %
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
2.44 %
2.32 %
2.03 %
1.80 %
1.56 %
2.38 %
1.32 %
Cost of funds (total assets)
2.31 %
2.19 %
1.91 %
1.70 %
1.48 %
2.25 %
1.25 %
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
122,728
79,930
88,187
108,602
117,563
202,658
189,554
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
103,939
57,668
75,365
93,520
100,941
161,607
157,669
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
18,789
22,262
12,822
15,082
16,622
41,051
31,885
Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell
$
91,490
59,280
59,135
69,305
50,734
150,770
75,638
Income on sale of mortgage loans
$
2,487
2,064
1,487
2,386
1,570
4,551
2,520
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.03 %
8.99 %
8.91 %
8.33 %
8.43 %
9.03 %
8.43 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.85 %
10.88 %
10.84 %
10.64 %
10.73 %
10.85 %
10.73 %
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
10.46 %
10.41 %
10.07 %
10.41 %
10.25 %
10.46 %
10.25 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.36 %
11.33 %
10.99 %
11.38 %
11.24 %
11.36 %
11.24 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.10 %
14.05 %
13.69 %
14.21 %
14.03 %
14.10 %
14.03 %
Tier 1 capital
$
602,835
587,888
570,730
554,634
537,802
602,835
537,802
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
748,097
729,410
710,905
692,252
671,323
748,097
671,323
Total risk-weighted assets
$
5,306,911
5,190,106
5,192,970
4,872,424
4,784,428
5,306,911
4,784,428
Book value per common share
$
34.15
33.29
32.38
30.16
29.89
34.15
29.89
Tangible book value per common share
$
31.09
30.22
29.31
27.06
26.78
31.09
26.78
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.35
0.35
0.34
0.34
0.33
0.70
0.66
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
26
15
53
243
461
41
567
Recoveries
$
296
439
160
230
305
735
442
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(270)
(424)
(107)
13
156
(694)
125
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
(0.02 %)
(0.04 %)
(0.01 %)
< 0.01%
0.02 %
(0.03 %)
0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses
$
55,408
51,638
49,914
48,006
44,721
55,408
44,721
Allowance to loans
1.25 %
1.19 %
1.16 %
1.17 %
1.10 %
1.25 %
1.10 %
Nonperforming loans
$
9,129
6,040
3,415
5,889
2,099
9,129
2,099
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
0
200
200
51
661
0
661
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.21 %
0.14 %
0.08 %
0.14 %
0.05 %
0.21 %
0.05 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16 %
0.11 %
0.07 %
0.11 %
0.05 %
0.16 %
0.05 %
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
1
1
1
1
2
1
2
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied / rental
$
2,288
3,370
3,095
1,913
1,793
2,288
1,793
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
0
200
270
738
716
0
716
Non-owner occupied
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
6,840
2,669
249
3,288
249
6,840
249
Consumer assets
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total nonperforming assets
$
9,129
6,240
3,615
5,940
2,760
9,129
2,760
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
6,240
3,615
5,940
2,760
8,443
3,615
7,728
Additions
$
4,570
2,802
2,166
4,163
273
7,372
1,596
Return to performing status
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
(31)
Principal payments
$
(1,481)
(177)
(4,402)
(166)
(5,526)
(1,658)
(6,041)
Sale proceeds
$
(200)
0
(51)
(661)
0
(200)
0
Loan charge-offs
$
0
0
(38)
(156)
(430)
0
(492)
Valuation write-downs
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ending balance
$
9,129
6,240
3,615
5,940
2,760
9,129
2,760
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,275,745
1,222,638
1,254,586
1,184,993
1,229,588
1,275,745
1,229,588
Land development & construction
$
76,247
75,091
74,752
72,921
72,682
76,247
72,682
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
732,844
719,338
717,667
671,083
659,201
732,844
659,201
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
1,059,052
1,045,614
1,035,684
1,000,411
957,221
1,059,052
957,221
Multi-family & residential rental
$
389,390
366,961
332,609
308,229
287,285
389,390
287,285
Total commercial
$
3,533,278
3,429,642
3,415,298
3,237,637
3,205,977
3,533,278
3,205,977
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages & home equity
$
849,626
840,653
837,407
816,849
795,661
849,626
795,661
Other consumer
$
55,341
51,711
51,053
49,890
50,205
55,341
50,205
Total retail
$
904,967
892,364
888,460
866,739
845,866
904,967
845,866
Total loans
$
4,438,245
4,322,006
4,303,758
4,104,376
4,051,843
4,438,245
4,051,843
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
4,438,245
4,322,006
4,303,758
4,104,376
4,051,843
4,438,245
4,051,843
Securities
$
669,420
630,666
638,605
613,818
630,485
669,420
630,485
Interest-earning deposits
$
135,766
184,625
60,125
201,436
138,663
135,766
138,663
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
5,243,431
5,137,297
5,002,488
4,919,630
4,820,991
5,243,431
4,820,991
Total assets
$
5,602,388
5,465,953
5,353,224
5,251,012
5,137,587
5,602,388
5,137,587
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,119,888
1,134,995
1,247,640
1,309,672
1,371,633
1,119,888
1,371,633
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,026,686
2,872,815
2,653,278
2,591,063
2,385,156
3,026,686
2,385,156
Total deposits
$
4,146,574
4,007,810
3,900,918
3,900,735
3,756,789
4,146,574
3,756,789
Total borrowed funds
$
789,327
815,744
837,335
761,431
826,558
789,327
826,558
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,816,013
3,688,559
3,490,613
3,352,494
3,211,714
3,816,013
3,211,714
Shareholders' equity
$
551,151
536,644
522,145
483,211
478,702
551,151
478,702
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
4,396,475
4,299,163
4,184,070
4,054,279
4,017,690
4,347,819
3,973,256
Securities
$
640,627
634,099
618,517
626,714
634,607
637,363
631,137
Interest-earning deposits
$
182,636
150,234
118,996
208,932
64,958
166,435
48,113
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
5,219,738
5,083,496
4,921,583
4,889,925
4,717,255
5,151,617
4,652,506
Total assets
$
5,533,262
5,384,675
5,224,238
5,180,847
4,988,413
5,458,969
4,922,511
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,139,887
1,175,884
1,281,201
1,359,238
1,361,901
1,157,886
1,426,331
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,957,011
2,790,308
2,600,703
2,466,834
2,278,877
2,873,659
2,231,902
Total deposits
$
4,096,898
3,966,192
3,881,904
3,826,072
3,640,778
4,031,545
3,658,233
Total borrowed funds
$
800,577
816,848
773,491
806,376
827,105
808,713
752,330
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,757,588
3,607,156
3,374,194
3,273,210
3,105,982
3,682,372
2,984,232
Shareholders' equity
$
540,868
527,180
495,431
484,624
473,983
534,024
483,810
