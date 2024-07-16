Inspira Financial Joins Forces With ??RideAmigos to Transform the Commute Experience

The collaboration will enhance commuter benefits, helping employees save money while boosting office attendance, corporate sustainability, and employee engagement initiatives

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Inspira Financial, a leading provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions, has come together with RideAmigos Commute Hub, a technology platform used by a fast-growing number of companies to personalize the commute experience. The collaboration will deliver a best-in-class and user-friendly commute management system that helps employees easily understand and manage their pre-tax dollars and employer subsidies used to pay for commute-related expenses. Their work together will also support improved employee engagement in commuter benefits and services offerings, ultimately supporting employers' return to office, corporate sustainability, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.



The daily commute plays an important role in employee experience and engagement, both of which directly impact workforce productivity and talent retention. Numerous surveys show that workers are looking for more flexibility, and a growing number of employees are willing to change jobs to prioritize a better commuting experience. A pre-pandemic study by staffing firm Robert Half found that nearly a quarter of employees have quit their jobs because of a stressful commute.

Employers can use the RideAmigos Commute Hub to simplify and personalize the commute experience for each employee, influence more sustainable choices using behavioral science, and manage complex workplace parking transportation programs more efficiently. The new collaboration with Inspira will ensure that pre-tax benefits are considered in every commute decision and included in the personalized recommendations that employees receive through the platform.

"Working with RideAmigos will help Inspira draw attention to the long-existing employee pre-tax commuter benefit with an exciting, modern, and technology-enabled enhancement that has not existed or been introduced previously," said Jeff Thoms, managing director, head of sales, at Inspira. "The RideAmigos Commute Hub platform and services will build awareness and breathe new life into the commuter benefit and shows our commitment to utilizing technology to make things easier."

As more employers are offering programs and services to address the impact of commuting on overall corporate sustainability and their local communities, personalized commute management tools like the Commute Hub from RideAmigos can help employees understand the advantages of incorporating these benefit options into their daily mobility choices to create a triple win for themselves, the organization, and the planet. A study by Duke University's Center for Advanced Hindsight found that personalized recommendations powered by RideAmigos technology drove a 5-10% shift from driving alone to more sustainable modes of transportation.

"Pre-tax benefits and mobility subsidies can be a powerful way for employers to support employees who commute," said Soren Eilertsen, CEO at RideAmigos. "We're excited to collaborate with Inspira to help Commute Hub customers to engage many more employees in these programs by connecting a mobility wallet to other key services and incentives within a personalized commuter experience."

The collaboration reflects Inspira's efforts to modernize the commuter benefits space through technology and industry channel partnerships. By joining forces with RideAmigos, an innovative company helping employers rethink commuting, Inspira is well-positioned to deliver unparalleled value to organizations of any size and address the rapidly evolving needs of the modern workplace.

