Intuitive Health Announces the 2024 Center of Excellence Awards

Combined ER & Urgent Care Centers Receive Accolades for Exceeding Health Care Industry Standards

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Intuitive Health, the national leader in combined emergency room and urgent care facilities, has announced the winners of its 2024 Center of Excellence awards. These accolades recognize exceptional efforts by Intuitive Health's facilities across the United States in delivering high-quality, patient-centric care while setting new standards for value-based healthcare.

Pictured in Photo: Sandy Richardson, regional director of business operations; Access; Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, co-founder and chief medical officer; Pam Smallwood- HR operations and talent leader; Christina Whalen- VP of clinical operations and Zizzie Crain - director of patient access

The Center of Excellence award, the highest honor bestowed by Intuitive Health, was awarded to Legacy ER & Urgent Care West Frisco in Texas. This facility exceeded rigorous national healthcare benchmarks, including achieving a Net Promoter Score in the top 1% of retailers nationally, maintaining efficient door-in-to-door-out times, garnering outstanding patient satisfaction ratings on Google and surpassing industry best practices for clinical quality measures.



The Up and Comer award, celebrating new facilities that rank high in healthcare customer service and exceed key metrics within their first 18 months of operation, was awarded to OU Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care Yukon in Oklahoma and Baptist Health ER and Urgent Care Jeffersonville in Indiana.



"Our partner facilities consistently exceed healthcare industry averages, demonstrating their commitment to excellence," said Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health. "The Center of Excellence award winners represent the very best in patient-centric care and innovation."



Intuitive Health continues to experience rapid growth, with 32 facilities currently open across nine states and more in development, as it partners with leading health systems nationwide to improve access to immediate, customer-centric care.



About Intuitive Health

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.



