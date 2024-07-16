Bona Fide Masks Corp. Renews ISO 9001 Certification

First Mask Distributor to Achieve Designation Reinforces Company's Commitment to Quality Management Standards

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is proud to announce that it has renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an organization which has established a coordinated system of quality management standards.





After a rigorous evaluation process, Bona Fide Masks® was the first mask distributor to earn this industry distinction in October of 2022. Bona Fide Masks® is also proudly the exclusive U.S. distributor for Powecom® KN95 masks. With millions of Powecom KN95 masks in stock and ready to ship, the company uses its in-house Air Techniques International (ATI) 100X Automated Filter Tester for quality control validation of filter media. This additional quality control measure has helped distinguish Bona Fide Masks from the field and positioned it well for recertification with ISO.

The ISO vetting process includes all aspects of the company's business, including purchasing, supply chain integrity, logistics, delivery, infrastructure, testing, human resources, finance, and accounting. With its recertification, Bona Fide Masks has underscored its unwavering commitment to its customers and its business partners, meeting and exceeding high-level international standards. The company remains committed to delivering premier products, using safe and sustainable processes. Operating under the ISO 9001:2015 standard helps ensure that Bona Fide Masks' customers receive authentic, high-quality products that meet or exceed strict standards.

Bona Fide Masks worked closely with the ISO auditors during their thorough evaluation process, which resulted in the recertification. "Renewing our ISO certification is an important milestone for our family-owned and operated company. Our transparent, perpetual vetting model is unique in the mask industry. Customers know that they can trust us, and we will always conduct our business ethically. ISO recertification builds on our promises as we continue to raise standards and expectations for our industry," explains Bill Taubner, President.

Bona Fide Masks is honored to be a part of the one million+ companies and organizations, in over 170 countries, with ISO certification.

More about ISO:

Dating to 1946, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 bodies. It sets forth a framework of international quality management standards for entities committed to delivering products that consistently meet customer expectations. ISO audits are performed by a qualified, independent certifying body (www.iso.org).

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks® is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

