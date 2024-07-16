Anzeige
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Jul-2024 / 17:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
16 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               16 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      290,396 
Highest price paid per share:         105.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          104.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.9304p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,743,513 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,743,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      104.9304p                    290,396

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
4766               105.00      08:59:27          00070648596TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      08:59:27          00070648595TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      08:59:27          00070648597TRLO0      XLON 
9304               105.00      08:59:27          00070648598TRLO0      XLON 
1930               105.00      08:59:27          00070648599TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      09:33:43          00070649325TRLO0      XLON 
14268               105.00      09:33:43          00070649326TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      09:33:43          00070649327TRLO0      XLON 
17074               105.00      09:33:43          00070649328TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      09:33:43          00070649329TRLO0      XLON 
3658               105.00      09:33:43          00070649330TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      09:36:43          00070649371TRLO0      XLON 
3732               105.00      09:36:43          00070649372TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      09:42:43          00070649466TRLO0      XLON 
3840               105.00      09:42:43          00070649467TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      09:51:43          00070649593TRLO0      XLON 
284                105.00      09:51:43          00070649594TRLO0      XLON 
3907               105.00      09:51:43          00070649595TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      09:54:43          00070649655TRLO0      XLON 
3704               105.00      09:54:43          00070649656TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      10:00:43          00070649870TRLO0      XLON 
2120               105.00      10:00:43          00070649871TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      10:05:43          00070650284TRLO0      XLON 
3335               105.00      10:05:43          00070650285TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      10:12:13          00070650688TRLO0      XLON 
4321               105.00      10:12:13          00070650689TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      10:18:13          00070651178TRLO0      XLON 
4491               105.00      10:18:13          00070651179TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      10:23:13          00070651351TRLO0      XLON 
676                105.00      10:23:13          00070651352TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      10:24:40          00070651377TRLO0      XLON 
4806               105.00      10:24:40          00070651378TRLO0      XLON 
40396               104.50      10:52:33          00070651819TRLO0      XLON 
2264               105.00      12:36:03          00070653361TRLO0      XLON 
2640               105.00      12:36:03          00070653362TRLO0      XLON 
1911               105.00      12:36:03          00070653363TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      12:36:03          00070653364TRLO0      XLON 
3880               105.00      12:36:03          00070653365TRLO0      XLON 
1389               105.00      12:36:03          00070653366TRLO0      XLON 
2023               105.00      13:44:13          00070654383TRLO0      XLON 
508                105.00      13:44:13          00070654384TRLO0      XLON 
4123               105.00      13:44:13          00070654385TRLO0      XLON 
2789               105.00      13:45:13          00070654393TRLO0      XLON 
1285               105.00      13:45:13          00070654394TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      13:52:52          00070654605TRLO0      XLON 
3941               105.00      13:52:52          00070654606TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      14:00:52          00070654805TRLO0      XLON 
3684               105.00      14:00:52          00070654806TRLO0      XLON 
1161               105.00      14:22:58          00070655252TRLO0      XLON 
172                105.00      14:22:58          00070655253TRLO0      XLON 
5249               105.00      14:22:58          00070655254TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      14:26:34          00070655300TRLO0      XLON 
4133               105.00      14:26:34          00070655301TRLO0      XLON 
1807               105.00      14:39:34          00070655610TRLO0      XLON 
5500               105.00      14:39:34          00070655611TRLO0      XLON 
1947               105.00      14:44:58          00070655685TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      14:44:58          00070655686TRLO0      XLON 
769                105.00      14:44:58          00070655687TRLO0      XLON 
1685               105.00      14:44:58          00070655688TRLO0      XLON 
2157               105.00      15:30:48          00070657196TRLO0      XLON 
503                105.00      15:30:48          00070657197TRLO0      XLON 
3400               105.00      15:30:48          00070657198TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      15:30:48          00070657199TRLO0      XLON 
12                105.00      15:30:48          00070657200TRLO0      XLON 
3                 105.00      15:30:48          00070657201TRLO0      XLON 
2056               105.00      15:45:48          00070657574TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      15:45:48          00070657575TRLO0      XLON 
3375               105.00      15:45:48          00070657576TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      15:53:43          00070657772TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2024 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3000               105.00      15:53:43          00070657773TRLO0      XLON 
707                105.00      15:53:43          00070657774TRLO0      XLON 
293                105.00      15:53:43          00070657775TRLO0      XLON 
80                105.00      15:53:43          00070657776TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      15:57:43          00070657890TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      15:57:43          00070657891TRLO0      XLON 
1287               105.00      15:57:43          00070657892TRLO0      XLON 
295                105.00      15:57:43          00070657893TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      16:07:13          00070658208TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      16:07:13          00070658209TRLO0      XLON 
486                105.00      16:07:13          00070658210TRLO0      XLON 
800                105.00      16:07:13          00070658211TRLO0      XLON 
142                105.00      16:07:13          00070658212TRLO0      XLON 
743                105.00      16:17:13          00070658629TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      16:17:13          00070658630TRLO0      XLON 
3057               105.00      16:17:13          00070658631TRLO0      XLON 
68                105.00      16:17:13          00070658632TRLO0      XLON 
530                105.00      16:17:13          00070658633TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      16:19:13          00070658695TRLO0      XLON 
930                105.00      16:19:13          00070658696TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  334531 
EQS News ID:  1947543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1947543&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2024 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
