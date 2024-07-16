Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n°2021-01, dated 22 June 2021, renewing the establishment of an accepted market practice for liquidity agreements relating to shares, Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its 2024 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020:

Available means as of 30 June 2024:

- 22,500 shares; and

- 4,137,577 euros

Number of sales completed during H1 2024: 9,479

Volumes purchased during H1 2024: 887,425 shares for 31,310,403.13 euros

Volumes sold during H1 2024: 864,925 shares for 30,521,828.25 euros

For the record:

as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

- 0 share; and

- 2,500,000 euros

as of 31 December 2023, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

- 0 share; and

- 3,326,152 euros

