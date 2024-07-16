DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 16-Jul-2024 / 18:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 16/07/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 5,006 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 710.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 708.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 709.5477

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 40,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,396,096 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,286,243. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

16 July 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 16 July 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 709.5477 5,006

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 569 708.00 10:11:41 00070650669TRLO0 XLON 563 708.00 10:22:53 00070651350TRLO0 XLON 458 710.00 12:32:04 00070653303TRLO0 XLON 2500 710.00 14:10:10 00070654945TRLO0 XLON 168 710.00 14:39:29 00070655609TRLO0 XLON 220 710.00 14:40:59 00070655641TRLO0 XLON 188 710.00 14:41:01 00070655642TRLO0 XLON 11 710.00 14:47:00 00070655700TRLO0 XLON 94 710.00 14:55:06 00070655925TRLO0 XLON 11 710.00 16:06:12 00070658139TRLO0 XLON 145 710.00 16:28:07 00070659184TRLO0 XLON 79 710.00 16:29:15 00070659286TRLO0 XLON

