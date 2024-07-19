

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $561 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $562 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $561 Mln. vs. $562 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.82 last year.



