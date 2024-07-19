Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
19thJuly 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 18thJuly 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
18th July 2024 56.30p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 56.11p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
19thJuly 2024