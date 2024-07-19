Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

19thJuly 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 18thJuly 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

18th July 2024 56.30p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 56.11p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

19thJuly 2024