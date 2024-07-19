Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

19 July 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 18 July 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.643 million Including current year income and expenses £49.921 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.61p Including current year income and expenses 263.08p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.79p Including current year income and expenses 263.13p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000