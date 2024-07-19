Anzeige
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891
Sandvik AB: Interim report second quarter 2024

  • Order intake SEK 32,354 million (31,660)
  • Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 3%
  • Revenues SEK 31,419 million (32,243)
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates declined by 2%
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,149 million (6,599)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 19.6% (20.5)
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,688 million (6,109)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 18.1% (18.9)
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,124 million (5,405)
  • Profit for the period SEK 3,462 million (3,326)
  • Adjusted profit for the period 3,897 million (4,085)
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.76 (2.65)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.10 (3.25)
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 4,198 million (4,578)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on July 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, July 19, 2024

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 12:30 PM CEST on July 19, 2024.


Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 170 countries.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.