Earnings: $534 million in Q2 vs. -$14 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.29 in Q2 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $585 million or $2.51 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.98 per share Revenue: $11.28 billion in Q2 vs. $10.10 billion in the same period last year.



