Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 20.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853986 | ISIN: US4062161017 | Ticker-Symbol: HAL
Tradegate
19.07.24
21:10 Uhr
31,855 Euro
+0,230
+0,73 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,31032,09019.07.
31,40031,85019.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HALLIBURTON
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY31,855+0,73 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.