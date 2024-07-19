

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - An IT outage triggered by a content update from a cybersecurity solutions provider disrupted services globally across a host of sectors including financial markets, dampening market sentiment. The ECB's open forward guidance that followed the status quo on rates also added to market's uncertainty. Concerns over U.S. trade curbs over China as well as the mixed updates to corporate earnings also swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading directionless. European benchmarks are trading deep in the red. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mostly downbeat note.



Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices declined amidst the Dollar's strength. Gold slipped as markets perceived a potential Donald Trump presidency as boosting the dollar. Major cryptocurrencies are trading in negative territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,565.60, down 0.24% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,545.70, up 0.02% Germany's DAX at 18,223.55, down 0.76% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,162.10, down 0.52% France's CAC 40 at 7,540.94, down 0.60% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,844.45, down 0.53% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,092.00, down 0.07% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,971.60, down 0.81% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,982.31, up 0.17% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,417.68, down 2.03%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0885, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.2919, down 0.17% USD/JPY at 157.44, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6692, down 0.19% USD/CAD at 1.3716, up 0.09% Dollar Index at 104.33, up 0.15%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.209%, up 0.53% Germany at 2.4410%, up 1.29% France at 3.097%, up 1.08% U.K. at 4.1350%, up 1.72% Japan at 1.039%, up 0.39%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $84.91, down 0.23%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $81.01, down 0.36%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,414.80, down 1.69%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,034.25, down 0.88% Ethereum at $3,401.78, down 1.17% BNB at $570.80, down 0.44% Solana at $162.51, up 2.29% XRP at $0.5478, down 4.41%.



