

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation expectations for this year and next year remained unchanged, the Survey of Professional Forecasters from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.



Respondents' expectations for headline inflation were stable at 2.4 percent this year and 2.0 percent in 2025.



Meanwhile, inflation expectation for 2026 was revised down to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent. Longer-term inflation expectations came in at 2.0 percent.



Real growth outlook for 2024 was revised up to 0.7 percent from 0.5 percent due to a stronger-than-expected outcome for the first quarter.



Likewise, the projection for next year was lifted to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent. Respondents retained their outlook for 2026 at 1.4 percent.



Longer-term growth expectations held steady at 1.3 percent.



The expected profile of the unemployment rate was revised down over the period 2024 to 2026. The jobless rate was expected to climb to 6.5 percent this year but to fall in 2026 to 6.4 percent.



