Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2024 results which will be broadcast live on July 31, 2024, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13747430.

