

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has canceled student debt for 35,000 borrowers through Public Service Loan Forgiveness.



The borrowers approved for forgiveness include public service workers - teachers, nurses, law enforcement officials, and first responders.



'Because of the fixes we made to Public Service Loan Forgiveness, they will now have more breathing room to support themselves and their families,' President Joe Biden said in a statement.



With this, the total number of Americans who have benefited from the federal government's various debt relief actions has increased to 4.76 million.



Thursday's announcement comes on top of the significant progress the administration made for students and borrowers over the past three years, the White House said. That includes providing the largest increases to the maximum Pell Grant in more than a decade; fixing Income-Driven Repayment so borrowers get the relief they are entitled to under the law; and holding colleges accountable for taking advantage of students and families.



Earlier this year, Biden had laid out his Administration's new plans that would cancel student debt for more than 30 million Americans.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX