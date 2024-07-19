

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter (BMI) reported that its second quarter net earnings increased to $33.1 million from $22.5 million, last year. Earnings per share increased 47% to $1.12, from $0.76. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total sales were $216.7 million, 23% higher than $175.9 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $203.45 million in revenue.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX