

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Russian warships have been making port visits to Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and 22 nations in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility have signed on to China's Belt and Road Initiative, the commander of Southcom told the Aspen Security Forum.



Gen. Laura J. Richardson said the nations that have signed on to the Chinese initiative don't see the investments the U.S. has been making in their countries.



'All they see are the Chinese cranes. These projects are in the billions of dollars. They are big-time projects,' she said.



Richardson said it would be OK with her if those investments were for doing good in the hemisphere. 'But it makes me a little suspicious when it's in the critical infrastructure' such as deep-water ports, cybersecurity, energy and space.



'I worry about the dual use nature of that. These are state-owned enterprises by a communist government. I worry about the flipping of that to a military application,' Richardson said, referring to China.



Regarding the Russian port visits, Richardson said U.S. vessels have been shadowing those vessels to ensure the safety and security of the United States.



Also, the Russians continue to make high-level government visits to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua with their foreign affairs minister and the head of the Russian legislative body, she noted.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX