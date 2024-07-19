Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

19 July 2024

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name: MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited

City of registered office: Pretoria

Country of registered office: South Africa

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

16 July 2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified:

18 July 2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.944% 9.944% 43,892,394 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.154% 12.154%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) No. of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMWC6P49 43,892,394 9.944% Subtotal 8.A 43,892,394 9.944%

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION SOC LIMITED 9.944% 9.944%

10. In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information: N/A

12. Date of completion:

18 July 2024

13. Place of completion:

Pretoria, South Africa

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities