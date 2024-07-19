Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.07.2024 17:24 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech plc - Holding(s) in Company

Augmentum Fintech plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BG12XV81

Issuer Name

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Rathbones Investment Management International Limited St Helier Jersey
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited London United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Hero Nominees Limited St Peter Port Guernsey
Ferlim Nominees Limited London United Kingdom
BNP Paribas Limited London United Kingdom
Rathbone Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Jul-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.971100 0.000000 4.971100 8437624
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.000900 0.000000 5.000900

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG12XV81 8437624 4.971100
Sub Total 8.A 8437624 4.971100%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbones Group PLC Rathbone Investment Management Limited 4.792600 4.792600%
Rathbones Group PLC Rathbone Investment Management International Ltd 0.111900 0.111900%
Rathbones Group PLC Investec Wealth & Investment Limited 0.066600 0.066600%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

19-Jul-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW


