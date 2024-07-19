Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Huber Heights, OH

Huber Heights Will Be the First Buc-ee's in Ohio

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Huber Heights, Ohio, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 4:00 PM EDT. Buc-ee's will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.





Buc-ee's Huber Heights will be the first Buc-ee's location in Ohio.

Located at 8000 State Highway 235, Buc-ee's Huber Heights will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 100 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Huber Heights groundbreaking ceremony will include state and local leaders, including Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 50 stores in total. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. Buc-ee's broke ground on the first Virginia and Mississippi locations earlier this year.

"Huber Heights is the perfect spot for our first Ohio store," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "It's a beautiful stretch of I-70 between Columbus and Indianapolis and we are excited to be a part of this community."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners. Buc-ee's Huber Heights will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 15 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

