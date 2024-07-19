Anzeige
Samstag, 20.07.2024
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
PR Newswire
19.07.2024 23:00 Uhr
249 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MediaLinks TV LLC: CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Global Opportunities in Deepening China's Reform in the New Era

CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Global Opportunities in Deepening China's Reform in the New Era"

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China marked the conclusion of one of its most important political events - The Third Plenary session - with a pledge to deepen reform and advance Chinese modernization.

There were several other major declarations at this year's event - to modernize China's system of governance, ensure a qualitative leap in productivity based on the latest scientific and technological revolution, and to lay the groundwork for a modern society by the middle of this century.

A communique issued at the end of the four-day session also called for rural and urban development as well as equitable income distribution.

How will these policies affect Chinese citizens? And what are the global ramifications?

To answer those questions and more, China Media Group is organizing an event in New York City on July 22nd, focusing on the opportunities that deepening China's reform brings. Analysts and experts from think thanks, leading businesses, and renowned academia will delve into the Third Plenary Session and its key takeaways and discuss how Chinese modernization and further reforms bring new opportunities to the world.

A panel of experts featuring ex-JPMorgan Chase Chief Economist Anthony Chan; Robert Morris University professor Anthony Moretti and former Washington Bureau Chief for Executive Intelligence Review William Jones will then expand on the main themes of the Third Plenary Session and its impact on China and the world.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-global-opportunities-in-deepening-chinas-reform-in-the-new-era-302201912.html

