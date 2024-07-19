BLOOMSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("Corporation") (OTCQX: CCFN), parent company of Journey Bank ("Bank"), has released its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2024.

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income, as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $4,707,000, or $1.32 per share compared to net income of $1,462,000, or $0.71 per share for the same period in 2023. Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $8,743,000, or $2.45 per share compared to $3,402,000, or $1.64 per share for the same period in 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.20% and 12.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 0.71% and 7.63% for the same period of 2023.

The fully-tax equivalent net interest margin on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities was 3.36% and 2.32% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Total consolidated assets amounted to $1,592,300,000 at June 30, 2024, as compared to $1,573,271,000 at March 31, 2024 and $1,639,779,000 at December 31, 2023. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, loans receivable, not held for sale, increased by $19,918,000 while available-for-sale debt securities decreased $4,786,000. Total deposits increased $52,127,000 while short term borrowings decreased $36,627,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The increase in total deposits during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 was as a result of a strategic initiative to reposition customer repurchase agreements, which are classified as short-term borrowings, into core deposit accounts. The Bank anticipates a continued migration of customer repurchase accounts from short-term borrowings to deposits throughout the remainder of 2024. The execution of this initiative will assist in optimizing the Bank's long-term liquidity needs and balance sheet management strategies.

Total non-performing assets amounted to $7,736,000 or 0.49% of total assets at June 30, 2024, as compared to $7,328,000 or 0.47% of total assets at March 31, 2024.

The Corporation invests in various forms of agency debt including mortgage-backed securities and callable agency debt. The fair value of these securities is influenced by market interest rates, prepayment speeds on mortgage securities, bid to offer spreads in the market place and credit premiums for various types of agency debt. These factors change continuously and therefore the fair market value of these securities may be higher or lower than the Corporation's carrying value at any measurement date. The temporary impact on investment securities will also affect stockholders' equity as these fluctuations are recorded through accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). As of June 30, 2024, the temporary impact of these unrealized losses on the stockholders' equity amounted to a reduction of $16,936,000. The Corporation does not consider its debt securities to be credit impaired since it has both the intent and ability to hold the securities until a recovery of its amortized cost basis, which may be maturity, and the decline in fair value is deemed to be as a result of changes in interest rates and not credit factors.

Total stockholders' equity equated to a book value per share of $44.11 at June 30, 2024 as compared with $43.08 at December 31, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 cash dividends of $0.88 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $0.85 for the same period of 2023. The Corporation remains well capitalized, with an equity to assets ratio of 9.90% as of June 30, 2024 and 9.38% at December 31, 2023.

About Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("MCFC") is a registered financial holding company headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. MCFC has one subsidiary bank, Journey Bank, serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Sullivan Counties through 22 banking offices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties related to integration following the merger; the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and other savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; potential impairment to the goodwill recorded in connection with the merger; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; our ability to manage credit risk; our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit loss on loans; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; fluctuations in the values of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; the concentration of large deposits from certain customers who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 18,200 $ 14,614 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 3,276 3,763 Total cash and cash equivalents 21,476 18,377 Interest-bearing time deposits 248 979 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 334,808 413,302 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 1,140 1,295 Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost 8,064 10,394 Loans held for sale 754 366 Loans receivable 1,100,665 1,068,429 Allowance for credit losses (9,362 ) (9,302 ) Loans, net 1,091,303 1,059,127 Premises and equipment, net 27,025 27,569 Foreclosed assets held for sale 335 170 Accrued interest receivable 5,077 5,362 Bank-owned life insurance 40,709 40,209 Investment in limited partnerships 5,465 5,828 Deferred tax asset, net 11,517 12,634 Goodwill 25,609 25,609 Other intangible assets, net 11,151 11,895 Other assets 7,619 6,663 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,592,300 $ 1,639,779 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,002,208 $ 884,654 Noninterest-bearing deposits 263,419 266,015 Total deposits 1,265,627 1,150,669 Short-term borrowings 89,286 252,532 Long-term borrowings 65,599 70,448 Accrued interest payable 2,299 2,358 Other liabilities 11,848 9,947 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,434,659 1,485,954 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1.25 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued 3,838,727 and outstanding 3,574,027 at June 30, 2024; issued 3,834,976 and outstanding 3,570,276 at December 31, 2023; 4,798 4,794 Additional paid-in capital 83,455 83,343 Retained earnings 96,114 90,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,936 ) (15,036 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 264,700 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (9,790 ) (9,790 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 157,641 153,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,592,300 $ 1,639,779

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 17,741 $ 6,298 $ 34,997 $ 12,232 Tax-exempt 332 215 685 431 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,020 1,222 2,181 2,430 Tax-exempt 836 134 1,666 263 Dividend and other interest income 204 69 427 136 Federal funds sold - 1 - 1 Deposits in other banks 62 25 128 85 TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 20,195 7,964 40,084 15,578 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,610 780 10,220 1,407 Short-term borrowings 1,427 2,125 3,924 3,911 Long-term borrowings 798 146 1,645 146 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 7,835 3,051 15,789 5,464 NET INTEREST INCOME 12,360 4,913 24,295 10,114 Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 36 (4 ) 137 (422 ) (Credit) provision for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures (7 ) (12 ) (18 ) (3 ) TOTAL PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 29 (16 ) 119 (425 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,331 4,929 24,176 10,539 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 667 514 1,282 1,039 Gain on sale of loans 93 96 169 125 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 229 113 456 222 Brokerage 192 151 416 279 Trust 204 227 410 418 Losses on marketable equity securities (38 ) (66 ) (155 ) (147 ) Realized losses on available-for-sale debt securities, net - - (8 ) - Interchange fees 687 442 1,306 866 Other non-interest income 385 229 1,075 530 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,419 1,706 4,951 3,332 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,640 2,440 9,442 5,032 Occupancy 581 320 1,199 643 Furniture and equipment 384 282 790 567 Pennsylvania shares tax 230 131 440 292 Professional fees 319 264 776 522 Director's fees 105 73 239 155 Federal deposit insurance 188 109 408 217 Data processing and telecommunications 904 332 1,824 703 Automated teller machine and interchange 106 (9 ) 368 110 Merger-related expenses 201 449 297 449 Amortization of intangibles 549 - 1,098 - Other non-interest expense 987 466 1,959 984 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,194 4,857 18,840 9,674 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,556 1,778 10,287 4,197 INCOME TAX PROVISION 849 316 1,544 795 NET INCOME $ 4,707 $ 1,462 $ 8,743 $ 3,402 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 1.32 $ 0.71 $ 2.45 $ 1.64 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 3,572,345 2,079,649 3,571,344 2,079,393

At or 3 Months Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Operating Highlights Net income (loss) $ 4,707 $ 4,036 $ (1,186 ) $ 1,171 $ 1,462 Net interest income 12,360 11,935 8,257 4,891 4,913 Provision (credit) for credit losses 29 90 3,114 (168 ) (16 ) Non-interest income 2,419 2,532 2,267 1,522 1,706 Non-interest expense 9,194 9,646 9,163 5,273 4,857 Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets $ 1,592,300 $ 1,573,271 $ 1,639,779 $ 957,580 $ 960,080 Loans, net and loans held for sale 1,092,057 1,072,010 1,059,493 556,862 544,593 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 36,760 36,955 37,504 7,937 7,937 Total deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 263,419 $ 263,954 $ 266,015 $ 165,888 $ 175,521 Savings 199,626 203,002 204,968 155,750 157,833 NOW 346,000 298,122 251,953 146,944 152,358 Money Market 117,770 112,190 103,602 41,521 44,341 Time Deposits 338,812 336,232 324,131 130,472 128,430 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,002,208 949,546 884,654 474,687 482,962 Core deposits* 926,815 877,268 826,538 510,103 530,053 Selected Ratios Fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (YTD) 3.36 % 3.32 % 2.34 % 2.29 % 2.32 % Annualized return on average assets 1.20 % 1.02 % -0.35 % 0.63 % 0.71 % Annualized return on average equity 12.28 % 10.52 % -3.95 % 6.78 % 7.63 % Capital Ratios - Journey Bank** Common equity tier I capital ratio 14.06 % 13.95 % 13.52 % 18.80 % 18.96 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.06 % 13.95 % 13.52 % 18.80 % 18.96 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.03 % 14.94 % 14.49 % 19.91 % 20.11 % Leverage ratio 8.68 % 8.40 % 8.03 % 10.58 % 10.65 % Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing assets $ 7,736 $ 7,328 $ 4,475 $ 2,659 $ 2,562 Allowance for credit losses - loans 9,362 9,351 9,302 6,094 6,278 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.85 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 1.09 % 1.14 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 121.02 % 127.61 % 207.87 % 244.81 % 245.04 % Per Share Data Earnings (loss) per share $ 1.32 $ 1.13 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.56 $ 0.71 Dividend declared per share 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.43 0.43 Book value 44.11 43.35 43.08 42.50 43.44 Common stock price: Bid $ 32.10 $ 30.50 $ 34.50 $ 34.59 $ 37.57 Ask 34.75 32.00 37.17 35.00 43.00 Weighted average common shares 3,572,345 3,570,342 2,873,775 2,080,109 2,079,649 * Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits ** Capital ratios for the most recent period are estimated

