BLOOMSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("Corporation") (OTCQX: CCFN), parent company of Journey Bank ("Bank"), has released its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2024.
Unaudited Financial Information
Net income, as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $4,707,000, or $1.32 per share compared to net income of $1,462,000, or $0.71 per share for the same period in 2023. Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $8,743,000, or $2.45 per share compared to $3,402,000, or $1.64 per share for the same period in 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.20% and 12.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 0.71% and 7.63% for the same period of 2023.
The fully-tax equivalent net interest margin on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities was 3.36% and 2.32% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Total consolidated assets amounted to $1,592,300,000 at June 30, 2024, as compared to $1,573,271,000 at March 31, 2024 and $1,639,779,000 at December 31, 2023. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, loans receivable, not held for sale, increased by $19,918,000 while available-for-sale debt securities decreased $4,786,000. Total deposits increased $52,127,000 while short term borrowings decreased $36,627,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The increase in total deposits during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 was as a result of a strategic initiative to reposition customer repurchase agreements, which are classified as short-term borrowings, into core deposit accounts. The Bank anticipates a continued migration of customer repurchase accounts from short-term borrowings to deposits throughout the remainder of 2024. The execution of this initiative will assist in optimizing the Bank's long-term liquidity needs and balance sheet management strategies.
Total non-performing assets amounted to $7,736,000 or 0.49% of total assets at June 30, 2024, as compared to $7,328,000 or 0.47% of total assets at March 31, 2024.
The Corporation invests in various forms of agency debt including mortgage-backed securities and callable agency debt. The fair value of these securities is influenced by market interest rates, prepayment speeds on mortgage securities, bid to offer spreads in the market place and credit premiums for various types of agency debt. These factors change continuously and therefore the fair market value of these securities may be higher or lower than the Corporation's carrying value at any measurement date. The temporary impact on investment securities will also affect stockholders' equity as these fluctuations are recorded through accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). As of June 30, 2024, the temporary impact of these unrealized losses on the stockholders' equity amounted to a reduction of $16,936,000. The Corporation does not consider its debt securities to be credit impaired since it has both the intent and ability to hold the securities until a recovery of its amortized cost basis, which may be maturity, and the decline in fair value is deemed to be as a result of changes in interest rates and not credit factors.
Total stockholders' equity equated to a book value per share of $44.11 at June 30, 2024 as compared with $43.08 at December 31, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 cash dividends of $0.88 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $0.85 for the same period of 2023. The Corporation remains well capitalized, with an equity to assets ratio of 9.90% as of June 30, 2024 and 9.38% at December 31, 2023.
About Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation
Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("MCFC") is a registered financial holding company headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. MCFC has one subsidiary bank, Journey Bank, serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Sullivan Counties through 22 banking offices.
|Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
|June 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
18,200
$
14,614
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
3,276
3,763
|Total cash and cash equivalents
21,476
18,377
|Interest-bearing time deposits
248
979
|Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
334,808
413,302
|Marketable equity securities, at fair value
1,140
1,295
|Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost
8,064
10,394
|Loans held for sale
754
366
|Loans receivable
1,100,665
1,068,429
|Allowance for credit losses
(9,362
)
(9,302
)
|Loans, net
1,091,303
1,059,127
|Premises and equipment, net
27,025
27,569
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
335
170
|Accrued interest receivable
5,077
5,362
|Bank-owned life insurance
40,709
40,209
|Investment in limited partnerships
5,465
5,828
|Deferred tax asset, net
11,517
12,634
|Goodwill
25,609
25,609
|Other intangible assets, net
11,151
11,895
|Other assets
7,619
6,663
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,592,300
$
1,639,779
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,002,208
$
884,654
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
263,419
266,015
|Total deposits
1,265,627
1,150,669
|Short-term borrowings
89,286
252,532
|Long-term borrowings
65,599
70,448
|Accrued interest payable
2,299
2,358
|Other liabilities
11,848
9,947
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,434,659
1,485,954
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, par value $1.25 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized;
|issued 3,838,727 and outstanding 3,574,027 at June 30, 2024;
|issued 3,834,976 and outstanding 3,570,276 at December 31, 2023;
4,798
4,794
|Additional paid-in capital
83,455
83,343
|Retained earnings
96,114
90,514
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,936
)
(15,036
)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 264,700 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(9,790
)
(9,790
)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
157,641
153,825
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,592,300
$
1,639,779
|Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
|(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans:
|Taxable
$
17,741
$
6,298
$
34,997
$
12,232
|Tax-exempt
332
215
685
431
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
1,020
1,222
2,181
2,430
|Tax-exempt
836
134
1,666
263
|Dividend and other interest income
204
69
427
136
|Federal funds sold
-
1
-
1
|Deposits in other banks
62
25
128
85
|TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
20,195
7,964
40,084
15,578
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
5,610
780
10,220
1,407
|Short-term borrowings
1,427
2,125
3,924
3,911
|Long-term borrowings
798
146
1,645
146
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
7,835
3,051
15,789
5,464
|NET INTEREST INCOME
12,360
4,913
24,295
10,114
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
36
(4
)
137
(422
)
|(Credit) provision for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures
(7
)
(12
)
(18
)
(3
)
|TOTAL PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES
29
(16
)
119
(425
)
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES
12,331
4,929
24,176
10,539
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service charges and fees
667
514
1,282
1,039
|Gain on sale of loans
93
96
169
125
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
229
113
456
222
|Brokerage
192
151
416
279
|Trust
204
227
410
418
|Losses on marketable equity securities
(38
)
(66
)
(155
)
(147
)
|Realized losses on available-for-sale debt securities, net
-
-
(8
)
-
|Interchange fees
687
442
1,306
866
|Other non-interest income
385
229
1,075
530
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,419
1,706
4,951
3,332
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
4,640
2,440
9,442
5,032
|Occupancy
581
320
1,199
643
|Furniture and equipment
384
282
790
567
|Pennsylvania shares tax
230
131
440
292
|Professional fees
319
264
776
522
|Director's fees
105
73
239
155
|Federal deposit insurance
188
109
408
217
|Data processing and telecommunications
904
332
1,824
703
|Automated teller machine and interchange
106
(9
)
368
110
|Merger-related expenses
201
449
297
449
|Amortization of intangibles
549
-
1,098
-
|Other non-interest expense
987
466
1,959
984
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
9,194
4,857
18,840
9,674
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
5,556
1,778
10,287
4,197
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
849
316
1,544
795
|NET INCOME
$
4,707
$
1,462
$
8,743
$
3,402
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$
1.32
$
0.71
$
2.45
$
1.64
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
3,572,345
2,079,649
3,571,344
2,079,393
|At or 3 Months Ended (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Operating Highlights
|Net income (loss)
$
4,707
$
4,036
$
(1,186
)
$
1,171
$
1,462
|Net interest income
12,360
11,935
8,257
4,891
4,913
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
29
90
3,114
(168
)
(16
)
|Non-interest income
2,419
2,532
2,267
1,522
1,706
|Non-interest expense
9,194
9,646
9,163
5,273
4,857
|Balance Sheet Highlights
|Total assets
$
1,592,300
$
1,573,271
$
1,639,779
$
957,580
$
960,080
|Loans, net and loans held for sale
1,092,057
1,072,010
1,059,493
556,862
544,593
|Goodwill and other intangibles, net
36,760
36,955
37,504
7,937
7,937
|Total deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
$
263,419
$
263,954
$
266,015
$
165,888
$
175,521
|Savings
199,626
203,002
204,968
155,750
157,833
|NOW
346,000
298,122
251,953
146,944
152,358
|Money Market
117,770
112,190
103,602
41,521
44,341
|Time Deposits
338,812
336,232
324,131
130,472
128,430
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,002,208
949,546
884,654
474,687
482,962
|Core deposits*
926,815
877,268
826,538
510,103
530,053
|Selected Ratios
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (YTD)
3.36
%
3.32
%
2.34
%
2.29
%
2.32
%
|Annualized return on average assets
1.20
%
1.02
%
-0.35
%
0.63
%
0.71
%
|Annualized return on average equity
12.28
%
10.52
%
-3.95
%
6.78
%
7.63
%
|Capital Ratios - Journey Bank**
|Common equity tier I capital ratio
14.06
%
13.95
%
13.52
%
18.80
%
18.96
%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
14.06
%
13.95
%
13.52
%
18.80
%
18.96
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
15.03
%
14.94
%
14.49
%
19.91
%
20.11
%
|Leverage ratio
8.68
%
8.40
%
8.03
%
10.58
%
10.65
%
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Non-performing assets
$
7,736
$
7,328
$
4,475
$
2,659
$
2,562
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
9,362
9,351
9,302
6,094
6,278
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.85
%
0.87
%
0.87
%
1.09
%
1.14
%
|Allowance for credit losses to
|non-performing assets
121.02
%
127.61
%
207.87
%
244.81
%
245.04
%
|Per Share Data
|Earnings (loss) per share
$
1.32
$
1.13
$
(0.41
)
$
0.56
$
0.71
|Dividend declared per share
0.44
0.44
0.43
0.43
0.43
|Book value
44.11
43.35
43.08
42.50
43.44
|Common stock price:
|Bid
$
32.10
$
30.50
$
34.50
$
34.59
$
37.57
|Ask
34.75
32.00
37.17
35.00
43.00
|Weighted average common shares
3,572,345
3,570,342
2,873,775
2,080,109
2,079,649
|* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
|** Capital ratios for the most recent period are estimated
