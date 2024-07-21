London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2024) - PAIRFUM London, a pioneer in the world of luxury niche perfumes, is delighted to announce the launch of its new 30ml Travel Size Natural Eau de Parfum Intense, perfectly timed for the summer holiday season. This innovation offers customers the convenience of including their favourite fragrances in their hand luggage when travelling.





Crafted with the utmost precision, PAIRFUM's Natural Eau de Parfum Intense range embodies the essence of clean, sophisticated perfume. These fragrances are designed to adapt to your unique skin chemistry, ensuring a personal and lasting fragrance experience.

The new travel size is not just about convenience; it represents the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality, natural niche perfumes. Each 30ml bottle is meticulously formulated to retain the intensity and longevity of the Eau de Parfum, offering a rich and immersive olfactory journey.

"At PAIRFUM London, we understand the desire for luxury and convenience, especially during travel," said Huib, in-House Perfume at PAIRFUM London. "Our 30ml Natural Eau de Parfum Intense bottles are the perfect travel companion, allowing our customers to carry their favourite fragrances wherever they go."

Inspired by the vibrant and diverse city of London, Pairfum London's fragrances encapsulate the spirit and charm of this iconic metropolis. From the bustling streets of Soho to the tranquil parks of Kensington, each perfume in this collection tells a unique story, evoking memories and emotions associated with the city.

The launch of this travel-friendly size coincides with the increasing demand for clean and natural perfumes. Pairfum London's commitment to using high-quality, natural ingredients ensures that each fragrance not only smells divine but is also kind to the skin and the environment.

With the introduction of the 30ml travel size, PAIRFUM London continues to uphold its reputation for excellence and innovation in the world of niche perfumery. This summer, travellers can indulge in the luxury of PAIRFUM London's distinctive perfumes, making every journey a fragrant adventure.

PAIRFUM is London's Niche Perfumery House dedicated to creating natural, niche fragrances that embody elegance and sophistication. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and sustainable practices, PAIRFUM's collections are inspired by the dynamic spirit of London. Each fragrance is crafted to enhance the wearer's individuality and provide a unique, sensory experience.





