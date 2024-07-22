

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - XPENG and the Volkswagen Group have reached a Master Agreement on electrical/electronic Collaboration which solidifies both parties' commitment to jointly develop electrical/electronic architecture for all locally produced vehicles based on Volkswagen's China Main Platform (CMP) and Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform, XPENG said in a statement.



Under the E/E Architecture technical collaboration, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group have established Project House in Guangzhou and Hefei for engineers from both parties to work closely together and accelerate the development process for E/E Architecture. Such close technical collaboration through Project House enables the first vehicle equipped with the jointly developed E/E Architecture to SOP (Start of Production) within about 24 months, demonstrating extensive trust and commitment throughout the strategic partnership of Volkswagen and XPENG.



In addition, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group will actively explore further collaboration opportunities to expand the scope of the usage of the jointly developed E/E Architecture. Both parties recognize the possibility to replicate such collaboration and further enhance the partnership.



