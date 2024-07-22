XCMG Machinery: 38 XCMG Trainees Achieve IHK Certification in Groundbreaking Sino-German Program

XUZHOU, China, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant milestone for international vocational education, 38 trainees from XCMG Technician College have successfully passed the rigorous German Industrial Mechanic (IHK) certification. The ceremony, marking the first cohort of the "Blue Sea Elite" Sino-German class, celebrated their comprehensive assessment across multiple stages and skill sets.

The certification event was held at XCMG Technician College, Xuzhou China, where Mr. Baumann, Project Manager at Erfurt Education Center GmbH, and Mr. Steinbrück, Head of Examination Committee at Erfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced the results. They praised the students for their exceptional performance and encouraged them to contribute to XCMG's global initiatives with renewed vigor.

Mr. Baumann expressed his admiration for the trainees' intelligence and skills demonstrated during the IHK assessments. "The success is a testament to our strong collaboration with XCMG and YaTang Bildung," he remarked during his speech.

Certificates were awarded by esteemed instructors from both Germany and China, including Mr. Riedel and Mr. Just from Erfurt Education Center GmbH, along with examiners Mr. Steinbrück and Mr. Baumann.

Wang Chuang, a representative of the outstanding graduate from "Blue Sea Elite" program, highlighted how this program has significantly enhanced their professional and comprehensive capabilities in various fields, including electromechanical fluid knowledge and global vision for services abroad.

Frank Belkner, Managing Director of Erfurt Education Center GmbH commented on the success of this collaborative project as an exemplary model in Sino-German vocational education.

Zhang Hao, General Manager at YaTang Bildung emphasized future plans to deepen cooperation between XCMG Technician College and German educational institutions to further enhance high-skill talent development under this successful model.

Su Yuan, Vice Dean of XCMG Technician College thanked all participants involved in achieving these remarkable results which align closely with Germany's dual system approach adapted locally by XCMH for holistic international talent development.

Moving forward, the institution will sustain its efforts to deepen and actualize the Sino-German cooperative education projects, unceasingly seeking new ways to nurture internationalized talents with skills that are in line with international standards, dovetail with the realities of industry development, and are tailored to the needs of businesses, thus providing a potent pool of skilled talents for the regional industry's transformation and elevation.

For more information about XCMG and its international progress, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465770/38_XCMG_Trainees_Achieve_German_Industrial_Mechanic__IHK__Certification_Groundbreaking.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/38-xcmg-trainees-achieve-ihk-certification-in-groundbreaking-sino-german-program-302202355.html