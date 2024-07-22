

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX) announced Monday that its businesses, Pratt & Whitney Canada and Collins Aerospace, have been selected by Airbus Helicopters, of aerospace major Airbus SE (EADSY.PK), to support the development of a hybrid-electric propulsion system for its PioneerLab technology demonstrator.



Test flights of the hybrid-electric propulsion system are targeted to begin in 2027 at Airbus Helicopters' site in Donauwörth, Germany.



At the Farnborough Air Show, the company noted that PioneerLab, based on a twin-engine H145 helicopter, aims to demonstrate the potential of hybrid-electric propulsion as well as aerodynamic improvements to enable up to 30% improved fuel efficiency. It also offers reduced CO2 emissions compared to a conventionally powered aircraft.



For the PioneerLab demo, the helicopter's existing engines will be replaced by a hybrid-electric propulsion system. This will be comprised of a Pratt & Whitney Canada PW210 engine derivative linked with two Collins Aerospace 250 kW electric motors and controllers through a common gearbox.



The hybrid-electric configuration would enable optimized engine performance and improved efficiency. The electric motors will provide high torque capability during flight conditions such as take-off and landing.



PioneerLab is supported by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Actions or BMWK through its aerospace research program LuFo.



Collins will develop the program's 250kW motor and controller at its Electronic Controls and Motor Systems center of excellence in Solihull, UK, with support provided by the UK's Aerospace Technology Institute.



Separately, RTX announced that it has completed a significant milestone in the development of its hybrid-electric STEP-Tech (Scalable Turboelectric Powertrain Technology) demonstrator.



Further, RTX unit Collins Aerospace announced that the European Union's Clean Aviation HECATE project has achieved Preliminary Design Review or PDR. The HECATE consortium is comprised of multiple European aerospace industry partners, including Collins, Safran, Airbus Defence and Space, Leonardo and several universities.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX