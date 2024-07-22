Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
22.07.24
08:32 Uhr
8,300 Euro
-0,200
-2,35 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5008,75013:40
PR Newswire
22.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

22 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

19 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,544

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

716.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

708.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

711.4458p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,345,586 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 4,110,586 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

300

711.00

08:19:14

OD_854QR37-00

XLON

141

711.00

08:19:14

OD_854QR38-00

XLON

129

710.00

08:55:20

OD_854ZWU5-00

XLON

209

712.00

08:59:20

OD_854aWu4-00

XLON

71

712.00

08:59:22

OD_854aXQ2-00

XLON

150

712.00

08:59:22

OD_854aXQ3-01

XLON

270

710.00

09:10:57

OD_854dSFa-00

XLON

128

710.00

09:10:57

OD_854dSFa-02

XLON

209

709.00

09:52:03

OD_854nnds-00

XLON

200

711.00

10:02:25

OD_854qPZJ-00

XLON

201

711.00

10:02:25

OD_854qPZK-00

CHIX

228

711.00

10:02:25

OD_854qPZQ-00

CHIX

284

711.00

10:02:25

OD_854qPZR-00

XLON

214

711.00

10:02:25

OD_854qPZS-00

AQXE

245

714.00

10:26:10

OD_854wOMC-00

TRQX

137

714.00

10:26:10

OD_854wOMC-02

AQXE

60

714.00

10:26:10

OD_854wOMD-00

AQXE

465

715.00

10:28:15

OD_854wum9-00

XLON

93

715.00

10:28:15

OD_854wumA-01

XLON

419

713.00

10:38:45

OD_854zYfj-00

XLON

208

716.00

12:30:01

OD_855RZOp-00

CHIX

50

715.00

12:38:12

OD_855Td8m-00

TRQX

283

715.00

12:38:12

OD_855Td8n-00

TRQX

534

714.00

12:49:32

OD_855WU55-00

CHIX

246

714.00

12:49:32

OD_855WU6M-01

XLON

212

714.00

12:49:32

OD_855WU6N-01

BATE

289

714.00

12:49:32

OD_855WU6N-03

XLON

183

714.00

12:49:32

OD_855WU6O-01

BATE

419

712.00

12:59:04

OD_855YsuH-00

XLON

304

711.00

13:50:27

OD_855lolV-00

XLON

456

711.00

14:03:17

OD_855p35E-00

XLON

208

711.00

14:03:17

OD_855p35E-02

AQXE

404

708.00

14:33:53

OD_855wklK-00

CHIX

591

708.00

14:33:53

OD_855wklK-02

XLON

370

714.00

14:40:10

OD_855yKsX-00

XLON

66

714.00

14:40:10

OD_855yKsY-00

XLON

358

714.00

14:40:10

OD_855yKsY-02

XLON

378

714.00

14:40:10

OD_855yKsZ-00

XLON

368

714.00

14:40:11

OD_855yL8d-00

XLON

68

714.00

14:40:11

OD_855yL8d-02

XLON

197

713.00

14:41:22

OD_855ydbk-00

AQXE

19

713.00

14:41:22

OD_855ydbm-00

AQXE

196

713.00

14:41:23

OD_855ydrs-00

AQXE

28

712.00

15:12:15

OD_8566Peu-00

XLON

327

712.00

15:12:15

OD_8566Pev-00

XLON

15

712.00

15:12:15

OD_8566Pev-02

XLON

6

712.00

15:12:15

OD_8566Pew-00

XLON

132

712.00

15:12:15

OD_8566Pew-02

XLON

261

711.00

15:14:02

OD_8566rc0-02

BATE

138

711.00

15:14:02

OD_8566rc0-04

BATE

39

711.00

15:14:02

OD_8566rc1-00

BATE

148

710.00

15:26:58

OD_856A7Ft-00

AQXE

116

710.00

15:26:58

OD_856A7Ft-02

AQXE

460

710.00

15:26:58

OD_856A7Fu-00

XLON

197

709.00

15:31:48

OD_856BKtw-00

TRQX

43

709.00

16:09:26

OD_856KoHO-00

AQXE

159

709.00

16:15:10

OD_856MFor-00

AQXE

369

709.00

16:15:10

OD_856MFor-02

CHIX

103

709.00

16:15:10

OD_856MFos-01

TRQX

123

709.00

16:15:10

OD_856MFos-03

TRQX

320

708.00

16:15:11

OD_856MFrw-00

XLON

464

710.00

16:21:15

OD_856Nmm3-00

XLON

114

710.00

16:21:32

OD_856Nr00-00

XLON

220

709.00

16:24:58

OD_856OiYx-00

AQXE

336

709.00

16:24:58

OD_856Oid5-00

BATE

275

709.00

16:25:36

OD_856OsRr-00

TRQX

53

709.00

16:26:00

OD_856Oys7-00

AQXE

202

709.00

16:29:31

OD_856Prf6-00

AQXE

81

708.00

16:29:34

OD_856PsRi-00

TRQX

130

708.00

16:29:34

OD_856PsRi-02

TRQX

46

709.00

16:29:40

OD_856Pu2H-00

CHIX

46

709.00

16:29:40

OD_856Pu2P-00

AQXE

33

709.00

16:29:41

OD_856PuIY-00

AQXE


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.