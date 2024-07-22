Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
22 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
19 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
15,544
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
716.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
708.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
711.4458p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,345,586 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 4,110,586 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
300
711.00
08:19:14
OD_854QR37-00
XLON
141
711.00
08:19:14
OD_854QR38-00
XLON
129
710.00
08:55:20
OD_854ZWU5-00
XLON
209
712.00
08:59:20
OD_854aWu4-00
XLON
71
712.00
08:59:22
OD_854aXQ2-00
XLON
150
712.00
|
08:59:22
OD_854aXQ3-01
XLON
270
710.00
09:10:57
OD_854dSFa-00
XLON
128
710.00
09:10:57
OD_854dSFa-02
XLON
209
709.00
09:52:03
OD_854nnds-00
XLON
200
711.00
10:02:25
OD_854qPZJ-00
XLON
201
711.00
10:02:25
OD_854qPZK-00
CHIX
228
711.00
10:02:25
OD_854qPZQ-00
CHIX
284
711.00
10:02:25
OD_854qPZR-00
XLON
214
711.00
10:02:25
OD_854qPZS-00
AQXE
245
714.00
10:26:10
OD_854wOMC-00
TRQX
137
714.00
10:26:10
OD_854wOMC-02
AQXE
60
714.00
10:26:10
OD_854wOMD-00
AQXE
465
715.00
10:28:15
OD_854wum9-00
XLON
93
715.00
10:28:15
OD_854wumA-01
XLON
419
713.00
10:38:45
OD_854zYfj-00
XLON
208
716.00
12:30:01
OD_855RZOp-00
CHIX
50
715.00
12:38:12
OD_855Td8m-00
TRQX
283
715.00
12:38:12
OD_855Td8n-00
TRQX
534
714.00
12:49:32
OD_855WU55-00
CHIX
246
714.00
12:49:32
OD_855WU6M-01
XLON
212
714.00
12:49:32
OD_855WU6N-01
BATE
289
714.00
12:49:32
OD_855WU6N-03
XLON
183
714.00
12:49:32
OD_855WU6O-01
BATE
419
712.00
12:59:04
OD_855YsuH-00
XLON
304
711.00
13:50:27
OD_855lolV-00
XLON
456
711.00
14:03:17
OD_855p35E-00
XLON
208
711.00
14:03:17
OD_855p35E-02
AQXE
404
708.00
14:33:53
OD_855wklK-00
CHIX
591
708.00
14:33:53
OD_855wklK-02
XLON
370
714.00
14:40:10
OD_855yKsX-00
XLON
66
714.00
14:40:10
OD_855yKsY-00
XLON
358
714.00
14:40:10
OD_855yKsY-02
XLON
378
714.00
14:40:10
OD_855yKsZ-00
XLON
368
714.00
14:40:11
OD_855yL8d-00
XLON
68
714.00
14:40:11
OD_855yL8d-02
XLON
197
713.00
14:41:22
OD_855ydbk-00
AQXE
19
713.00
14:41:22
OD_855ydbm-00
AQXE
196
713.00
14:41:23
OD_855ydrs-00
AQXE
28
712.00
15:12:15
OD_8566Peu-00
XLON
327
712.00
15:12:15
OD_8566Pev-00
XLON
15
712.00
15:12:15
OD_8566Pev-02
XLON
6
712.00
15:12:15
OD_8566Pew-00
XLON
132
712.00
15:12:15
OD_8566Pew-02
XLON
261
711.00
15:14:02
OD_8566rc0-02
BATE
138
711.00
15:14:02
OD_8566rc0-04
BATE
39
711.00
15:14:02
OD_8566rc1-00
BATE
148
710.00
15:26:58
OD_856A7Ft-00
AQXE
116
710.00
15:26:58
OD_856A7Ft-02
AQXE
460
710.00
15:26:58
OD_856A7Fu-00
XLON
197
709.00
15:31:48
OD_856BKtw-00
TRQX
43
709.00
16:09:26
OD_856KoHO-00
AQXE
159
709.00
16:15:10
OD_856MFor-00
AQXE
369
709.00
16:15:10
OD_856MFor-02
CHIX
103
709.00
16:15:10
OD_856MFos-01
TRQX
123
709.00
16:15:10
OD_856MFos-03
TRQX
320
708.00
16:15:11
OD_856MFrw-00
XLON
464
710.00
16:21:15
OD_856Nmm3-00
XLON
114
710.00
16:21:32
OD_856Nr00-00
XLON
220
709.00
16:24:58
OD_856OiYx-00
AQXE
336
709.00
16:24:58
OD_856Oid5-00
BATE
275
709.00
16:25:36
OD_856OsRr-00
TRQX
53
709.00
16:26:00
OD_856Oys7-00
AQXE
202
709.00
16:29:31
OD_856Prf6-00
AQXE
81
708.00
16:29:34
OD_856PsRi-00
TRQX
130
708.00
16:29:34
OD_856PsRi-02
TRQX
46
709.00
16:29:40
OD_856Pu2H-00
CHIX
46
709.00
16:29:40
OD_856Pu2P-00
AQXE
33
709.00
16:29:41
OD_856PuIY-00
AQXE